RAWALPINDI: Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who was to paint Pakistan during a UN-sponsored International Parliamentary Union being hold in New York subsequent week will not be means to do so as a US has unsuccessful to emanate a visa to him. Though a maulana was not approaching to minister most on an emanate entitled, “World of blue: preserving a oceans, defence a planet, ensuring tellurian contentment in a context of a 2030 agenda,” nor would he be any celebrated by his deficiency there in a universe of hundreds of representatives from all over a world, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani’s orders to protest a New York indecisive and not perform any American diplomats in a Senate is rarely commendable. Well done, Sir.

Was a visa refused since of Maulana Haideri being a secretary ubiquitous of a JUI (F), that a US considers to be a fundamentalist celebration or for some other reason? The US positively owes a Pakistani supervision an explanation.

Col Riaz Jafri (retd) 

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 14th, 2017.

