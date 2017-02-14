The notice came after a authority’s Council of Complaints reviewed a complaint lodged by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar observant that a anchorperson purported that there was a tip assembly between him, a counterclaim apportion and Pakistan Army officials.
“… a anchor in a programme aired on Jan 24, 2017 done allegations of a insulting inlet about an purported assembly in Rawalpindi, with a malafide and distant motives of aggressive a firmness of a sovereign minister,” a Pemra presentation read.
It also pronounced that a private TV channel was given dual opportunities to urge a box though it unsuccessful to clear their position by not providing any justification of a purported meeting.
“The central record of Pemra confirms that Shahid Masood is a bullheaded and delinquent of Pemra Code of Conduct and had been perplexing to emanate sensationalism consummate his irresponsible, wrong and derogative comments opposite particular and a state institutions in a past as well,” a regulatory management combined in its remarks.
Last month, Pemra released a uncover means notice to Bol News over content of Dr Shahid Masood’s show.
Dar has also sent Rs1 billion authorised notices by his authorised warn to both Bol News and anchor Dr Shahid Masood for airing and anchoring the programme to denounce him. The notice pronounced a part upheld conjecture, derogatory and insulting statements to repairs a financial minister’s celebrity and character.
PEMRA suspends Dr Shahid Masood for 30 days
Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Monday dangling TV anchor Dr Shahid Masood and his programme on BOL News for 30 days.
The country’s media regulatory physique also imposed a excellent of Rs1 million on a private TV channel over groundless allegations opposite troops and sovereign ministers, a Pemra matter said.
The notice came after a authority’s Council of Complaints reviewed a complaint lodged by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar observant that a anchorperson purported that there was a tip assembly between him, a counterclaim apportion and Pakistan Army officials.
Pemra issues notice to Bol News over Dr Shahid Masood’s show
“… a anchor in a programme aired on Jan 24, 2017 done allegations of a insulting inlet about an purported assembly in Rawalpindi, with a malafide and distant motives of aggressive a firmness of a sovereign minister,” a Pemra presentation read.
It also pronounced that a private TV channel was given dual opportunities to urge a box though it unsuccessful to clear their position by not providing any justification of a purported meeting.
“The central record of Pemra confirms that Shahid Masood is a bullheaded and delinquent of Pemra Code of Conduct and had been perplexing to emanate sensationalism consummate his irresponsible, wrong and derogative comments opposite particular and a state institutions in a past as well,” a regulatory management combined in its remarks.
Last month, Pemra released a uncover means notice to Bol News over content of Dr Shahid Masood’s show.
Dar has also sent Rs1 billion authorised notices by his authorised warn to both Bol News and anchor Dr Shahid Masood for airing and anchoring the programme to denounce him. The notice pronounced a part upheld conjecture, derogatory and insulting statements to repairs a financial minister’s celebrity and character.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Lahore conflict would’ve been avoided by implementing ...
February 14, 2017
Well done, Raza Rabbani (II)
February 14, 2017
US minute to Serbia creates no discuss ...
February 14, 2017
Three army soldiers killed in Indian cross-border ...
February 13, 2017