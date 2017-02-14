Market watch: KSE-100 ends with 0.4% tumble as militant attacks means panic

KARACHI: Pakistan equities endured a severe float on Tuesday, with a benchmark KSE-100 Index descending by as most as 435 points in intra-day trade before shutting with embellished waste as investors remained endangered over new militant attacks.
Bearish view returned to a front as a index non-stop disastrous on fears of a confidence conditions and plunged serve in a afternoon. Investors, however, incited to value shopping as a index neared 49,500 to lift behind a KSE-100.
At tighten on Tuesday, a Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index finished with a tumble 0.40% or 197.72 points to finish during 49,767.91.
Elixir Securities researcher Faisal Bilwani pronounced equities sealed a rarely flighty event in a red where benchmark KSE100 index traded in a operation of over 500 points and staid 0.4% lower.
“Market non-stop disastrous on skinny volumes after Monday’s militant conflict brought behind concerns over law and sequence while oils led waste on reduce tellurian crude,” pronounced Bilwani.
“Moreover, steel makers non-stop low in a red and witnessed a flighty day on miss of clarity over rumours of stay sequence opposite new anti-dumping avocation on Chinese imports as it was progressing suspicion usually dual products associated to automobile attention were presumably going to see a authorised challenge.”
“While this led to panic, news of boost in sell steel prices brought some remit with sector, exclusive International Steels (ISL,-0.5%) and International Industries (INIL, -1.6%), shutting a day in green,” pronounced Bilwani.
“Habib Bank (HBL,+0.4%) finished a day marginally certain with batch saying furious swings after posting gain that were somewhat aloft than travel estimates.”
“Engro Corp (ENGRO,-1.1%) pennyless a 10-day winning strain that pushed batch adult by nearby 15% as institutional investors took evidence from debility in a wider marketplace and requisitioned gains.”
Topline Securities researcher Hammad Aman pronounced despotic correspondence on in-house financing by a regulator led investors to sojourn distrustful as well.
“Reduction in a series of domain authorised bonds excusable as material also led investors to trim their positions.”
ENGRO and UBL led a index decrease by contributing 40 points to a fall. Stocks declined 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively, pronounced a analyst.
Trading volumes fell to 353 million shares compared with Monday’s total of 362 million.
Shares of 409 companies were traded. At a finish of a day, 133 bonds sealed higher, 260 declined while 16 remained unchanged. The value of shares traded during a day was Rs17.2 billion.
Aisha Steel Mills was a volume personality with 40.8 million shares, gaining Rs0.10 to tighten during Rs27.31. It was followed by Power Cement with 37.1 million shares, gaining Rs0.09 to tighten during Rs19.94 and K-Electric Limited with 23.5 million shares, losing 0.05 to tighten during Rs10.09.
Market watch: KSE-100 ends with 0.4% tumble as militant attacks means panic
KARACHI: Pakistan equities endured a severe float on Tuesday, with a benchmark KSE-100 Index descending by as most as 435 points in intra-day trade before shutting with embellished waste as investors remained endangered over new militant attacks.
Bearish view returned to a front as a index non-stop disastrous on fears of a confidence conditions and plunged serve in a afternoon. Investors, however, incited to value shopping as a index neared 49,500 to lift behind a KSE-100.
KSE-100 crosses 50,000 points, touches record high
At tighten on Tuesday, a Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index finished with a tumble 0.40% or 197.72 points to finish during 49,767.91.
Elixir Securities researcher Faisal Bilwani pronounced equities sealed a rarely flighty event in a red where benchmark KSE100 index traded in a operation of over 500 points and staid 0.4% lower.
“Market non-stop disastrous on skinny volumes after Monday’s militant conflict brought behind concerns over law and sequence while oils led waste on reduce tellurian crude,” pronounced Bilwani.
“Moreover, steel makers non-stop low in a red and witnessed a flighty day on miss of clarity over rumours of stay sequence opposite new anti-dumping avocation on Chinese imports as it was progressing suspicion usually dual products associated to automobile attention were presumably going to see a authorised challenge.”
“While this led to panic, news of boost in sell steel prices brought some remit with sector, exclusive International Steels (ISL,-0.5%) and International Industries (INIL, -1.6%), shutting a day in green,” pronounced Bilwani.
PSX emerges as Asia’s best-performing marketplace in 2016
“Habib Bank (HBL,+0.4%) finished a day marginally certain with batch saying furious swings after posting gain that were somewhat aloft than travel estimates.”
“Engro Corp (ENGRO,-1.1%) pennyless a 10-day winning strain that pushed batch adult by nearby 15% as institutional investors took evidence from debility in a wider marketplace and requisitioned gains.”
Topline Securities researcher Hammad Aman pronounced despotic correspondence on in-house financing by a regulator led investors to sojourn distrustful as well.
“Reduction in a series of domain authorised bonds excusable as material also led investors to trim their positions.”
ENGRO and UBL led a index decrease by contributing 40 points to a fall. Stocks declined 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively, pronounced a analyst.
Chinese consortium wins bid for 40% interest in Pakistan Stock Exchange
Trading volumes fell to 353 million shares compared with Monday’s total of 362 million.
Shares of 409 companies were traded. At a finish of a day, 133 bonds sealed higher, 260 declined while 16 remained unchanged. The value of shares traded during a day was Rs17.2 billion.
Aisha Steel Mills was a volume personality with 40.8 million shares, gaining Rs0.10 to tighten during Rs27.31. It was followed by Power Cement with 37.1 million shares, gaining Rs0.09 to tighten during Rs19.94 and K-Electric Limited with 23.5 million shares, losing 0.05 to tighten during Rs10.09.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Hitler doppelganger arrested in Austria
February 14, 2017
Trump, Trudeau fastener with differences on refugees, ...
February 14, 2017
Second World War shipwrecks off Malaysia damaged ...
February 14, 2017
‘Blind’ hope
February 13, 2017