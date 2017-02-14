Kim Jong-Nam was mobbed by reporters during a 2007 revisit to Beijing. PHOTO: AFP
SEOUL: The half-brother of North Korean personality Kim Jong-Un has been assassinated in Malaysia, South Korea’s Yonhap news group reported Tuesday.
The group quoted a Seoul supervision source as observant Kim Jong-Nam was killed on Monday. The source gave no serve details.
Officials in Seoul were not immediately accessible for comment.
The 45-year-old was tainted by dual unclear womanlike agents regulating tainted needles during an airfield in Kuala Lumpur, according to South Korean broadcaster TV Chosun.
The report, citing what it called mixed supervision sources, pronounced a dual women hailed a cab and fled immediately afterwards.
In Malaysia, a military arch in assign of Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Aziz Ali, told AFP a Korean in his forties was found ill during a airfield on Monday.
Airport authorities rushed him to a sanatorium and he died on a way, a military arch said.
“We do not have any other sum of this Korean man. We do not know his identity,” Abdul said.
Kim Jong-Nam was once deliberate successor apparent though fell out of foster with his father Kim Jong-Il following a botched try in 2001 to enter Japan on a fake pass and revisit Disneyland.
He has given lived in practical exile, especially in a Chinese domain of Macau.
Kim Jong-Un took over as North Korean personality when his father died in Dec 2011.
Kim Jong-Nam, famous as an disciple of remodel in a North, once told a Japanese journal that he against his country’s dynastic energy transfers.
If confirmed, Kim’s box would be a highest-profile genocide underneath a Kim Jong-Un regime given a execution of a leader’s uncle Jang Song-Thaek in Dec 2013.
February 14, 2017
Afghan Taliban hang university tyro over suspected assassination
Colombia's ex-spy arch jailed over 1989 assassination
