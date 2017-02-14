Tuesday , 14 February 2017
Cahill warns Chelsea opposite relief in pretension chase

Cahill warns Chelsea opposite relief in pretension chase
LAHORE: Chelsea defender Gary Cahill believes a Premier League pretension is now within his team’s strech though warned his group friends opposite relief after they were hold to a 1-1 pull with Burnley during a weekend.

Despite a event during Burnley, Chelsea seem to be using divided with a joining pretension carrying built adult an eight-point pillow over a chasing container after 25 games.

Conte seeks punish as Chelsea face Arsenal

“There’s 13 games left so we’ll marker them off, hopefully with a right result,” executive defender Cahill told Chelsea TV. “We can see a light during a finish of a hovel in a way, though [Burnley]’s been a sign that it’s not going to be easy to cranky a line.”

With Burnley carrying one of a best home annals in a league, Cahill refused to be downbeat over entrance divided with a singular indicate from Turf Moor on Sunday.

Chelsea’s Fabregas trolled by former teammates over topless photo

“It was frozen cold, snowing, a representation was average, it was going to be one of those games,” he added. “It was a tough diversion when we had to hurl a sleeves adult and do a unwashed things as good as perplexing to play football.

“Maybe it is an critical point, we’ll have to wait and see. Every game’s tough in opposite ways, so let’s wish it’s a critical indicate for us.” Chelsea transport to face second-tier Wolverhampton Wanderers in a fifth turn of a FA Cup on Saturday.

