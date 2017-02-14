KARACHI : National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) is set to party Yahoodi Ki Beti – a classical by venerable Urdu and Parsi playwright Agha Hashar, who is mostly deliberate a ‘Shakespeare of Urdu.’
In this connection, a press discussion was hold in Karachi on Feb 13 wherein eminent actor and Napa expertise member Khalid Ahmed done a announcement. Yahoodi Ki Beti – created over a century ago – will be destined by Ahmed himself. “It was Parsis who helped Urdu party develop here. Even Zia Mohyeddin, in his book, gave credit to Parsis for being a caretakers of Urdu party in Pakistan,” he said.
The thespian went on to explain how a Parsi village determined Urdu theatre. “This kind of party they constructed had a really impactful discourse delivery. Between a dialogues, communication was incorporated and even a dialogues were utterly poetic. That was a tradition that done a plays really engaging in terms of language,” Ahmed stated, adding that Yahoodi Ki Beti follows a same tradition.
The play is set in ancient Rome and revolves around a adore event between rulers. However, it also includes some comic elements that have no approach propinquity to a plot. “While it is set in ancient Rome, a comic scenes can be set anywhere in Lucknow or Mumbai given they have no approach change on a categorical plotline.”
Ahmed pronounced that Hashar’s plays incorporated calm that would also seductiveness and perform a public, a traces of that can be found in early films done in Mumbai. The plays enclosed songs achieved on stage. “It is a finish party package comprised of songs, comedy, play and wit,” he shared. “Our complicated character of musicals in a subcontinent indeed started from this tradition and it’s been a usually unchanging tradition in a civic theatre. Through this play, we wanted to benefaction it again.”
The song enclosed in Yahoodi Ki Beti are stoical by Arshad Mehmood. “Songs are enclosed when a conditions calls for it in a play. we have attempted to work in a context of this tradition. We enjoyed creation song with a tiny orchestra. Hope a assembly likes it too,” pronounced Mehmood.
The expel of Yahoodi Ki Beti includes Napa graduates and stream students such as Nazarul Hasan, Fawad Khan, Marya Saad Fareedi and Aamir Naqvi. Fellow Napa expertise member Akbar Islam also stars in a play. “When we hear about Khalid Ahmed’s projects, we try to get concerned in it in any capacity,” pronounced Islam. “Yahoodi Ki Beti is about prejudice, as we can decider from a title. It also delivers a clever summary about a feat of humanity.”
Cast member Khan said, “The play was fun to be a partial of. we enjoyed a use of communication and a many critical partial is that it delivers a summary about minorities.” Another actor Farhan Alam common he had wished to work in a large low-pitched given he assimilated Napa 7 years ago. Several other expel members – dressed in their play costumes – spoke about their characters to give a attendees a glance of a play.
Yahoodi Ki Beti is to be staged during 8pm between Feb 16 to 26 during Napa. The sheet cost is Rs800 for a ubiquitous public, since students will accept special discounts.
