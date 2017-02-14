LONDON: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has no concerns over a outrageous send price paid for his pierce and he does get indignant when he loses, according to his hermit Florentin, who will face his younger kin in a Europa League this week.
The French midfielder returned to United from Juventus for a universe record price of £89 million in Aug and Florentin believes a hype surrounding a send does not regard his hermit in a slightest.
“In terms of being a world’s many costly player, we consider he has put that to one side given it’s some-more an emanate for a media — he is not vouchsafing it worry him,” St Etienne defender Florentin told reporters. “Even yet all he does gets 3 or 4 times some-more attention, good or bad. He can hoop all of that given of a mental strength he has had given his youth. He is utterly irked though, he doesn’t like to lose.
“His conduct starts buzzing when he loses. we schooled to remove and we would contend that you’re not losing though learning. But for him, when he loses, he goes mad… He can win all a trophies in a world, though he’ll still be my small brother.”
The brothers will need to put family ties aside when they face any other for a initial time as professionals when United revisit a French side in a initial leg of their round-of-32 Europa League strife on Thursday.
“These dual games will be romantic and we wish we’ll take something certain from them,” Florentin added. “Even if United are a good club, anything is probable in football. The fact they’re improved than us on paper doesn’t matter.”
Pogba unfazed by 'record cost tag', says Pogba
