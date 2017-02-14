From book to screen: How Shah Rukh breathed life into Raees

Tuesday , 14 February 2017
Posted date : February 14, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan starrer, Raees has been creation headlines given a initial demeanour was unveiled. Now that a film has finally released, a cast has been treating us with few glimpses and songs that didn’t make a final cut.

Previously, SRK, Mahira starrer regretful number, Halka Halka, was unveiled, along Sunny Leone’s object number, Laila Main Laila’s behind a scenes video.

Now, SRK has strew light into how he became Raees. A new video, expelled by Red Chilli Entertainment shows how SRK was remade into Raees, physically and impression wise.

Mahira, SRK’s new strain is creation a wait for Raees even harder

The newly expelled video also facilities other pivotal characters such as heading lady, Mahira Khan, and supporting actors, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Zeeshan Ayub.

The video demonstrates how SRK was asked to travel in a sold style, take his eyeglasses off in a certain manner, a diminutive gestures and movements that done Shah Rukh Khan letter perfectly, a purpose of the barbarous bootlegger.

Mahira, in a video also speaks adult about how Shah Rukh helped her overcome her jitters and said, “He only pennyless it down with me, got me comfortable, kept doing a lines, makeshift with me, observant ‘Why don’t we do it like this, because don’t we do it like that?’. So, yeah, it was amazing.”

Nawazuddin non-stop adult about a tie he common with SRK in a film  and how his syncronisation with King Khan helped him do better in a flick.

Mahira Khan to join group ‘Raees’ for success celebrations

The video also showed a light, nonsensical tools of a shooting, where characters had fun around a sets.

Watch a whole video here:

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below. 

