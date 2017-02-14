LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Acting President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan on Tuesday urged a Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to stop conducting raids on markets and business premises. In a assembly with a commission of a Pakistan Automobile Spare Parts Importers and Dealers Association (PASPIDA), he pronounced that a business village was a vital source of income for a supervision and a FBR should promote it. Though taxation officials had concluded to postpone raids for one month though this is not a solution, pronounced a LCCI official. Khan stressed that chambers and associations endangered contingency be taken into certainty before any action.
Business Community : LCCI final hindrance to FBR raids
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 15th, 2017.
