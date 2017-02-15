PESHAWAR: The provincial supervision has due 17 projects with a accumulative ability of 2,825MW and costing $9,357 million to be enclosed as partial of a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. It has hired a consultant for a 300MW Balakot Hydel Power Project to be launched with a support of a Asian Development Bank (ADB), pronounced Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Energy and Power Muhammad Atif.
While chairing a examination assembly of a Energy and Power Department in Peshawar, he pronounced that a agreement for Sharmai Hydel Power Project is being given to a corner try between Sapphire Electric and Sino Hydro of China.
The assembly was briefed in fact per ongoing, new and due projects of a appetite and energy zone and certain decisions were taken in this respect. The assembly was sensitive on swell on Jaborri, Lawi, Karora, Daral Khwar and Matiltan energy projects besides using of waterway plan and sustenance of electricity to flood-affected villages of Chitral District.
The assembly was told that dual projects of a waterway commander plan would be finished by a finish of this month. The assembly was serve told that solarisation of 8,000 schools and 182 BHUs would be done in partnership with a ADB, while work on solarisation of 6,000 villages had already been approved.
Atif while directing a entertain endangered for accelerating work on hydel energy projects pronounced that 150 out of 356 micro hydel energy projects have been finished and a execution of remaining projects should be ensured by Dec 31, 2017 during all costs.
K-P proposes inclusion of 17 appetite projects in CPEC
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 15th, 2017.
