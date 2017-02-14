ISLAMABAD: Expressing regard over a boost in incidents of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder blasts, a regulator has destined LPG selling companies to safeguard correspondence with reserve discipline during placement points and emanate recognition among distributors of clever doing of a cylinders directed during avoiding deleterious accidents.
In a matter released on Tuesday, a Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) suggested LPG selling companies to safeguard their particular distributors entirely check a cylinders to detect, if any, earthy repairs or steam before to handing them over to consumers.
Ogra also asked a companies to indoctrinate a distributors to teach each patron about reserve measures by displaying posters during their placement points.
In further to these, a LPG companies should continue a recognition debate around media, generally during a winter season, in an effective demeanour for a ubiquitous open on a protected use of LPG.
The regulator warned that ‘decanting’ of LPG from one cylinder to another was bootleg and rarely dangerous, insisting that unrelenting movement would be taken opposite those found concerned in a practice.
Listing some of a reserve measures, Ogra pronounced it should be ensured that LPG cylinders and service valves were not damaged, they contingency be embellished scrupulously and a cylinders should be stored in areas with atmosphere vents, divided from sources that could light fire.
Avoiding accidents: OGRA leads LPG firms to take reserve measures
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 15th, 2017.
