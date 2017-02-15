Wednesday , 15 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Mehtab Abbasi allocated aviation adviser

Mehtab Abbasi allocated aviation adviser

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 14, 2017 In Sports 0
Mehtab Abbasi allocated aviation adviser
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

KARACHI: A former administrator of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan Abbasi, has been allocated confidant to a primary apportion on aviation with a pivotal design of branch around fortunes of a loss-making Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

“Originally, a thought was to designate him as a PIA chairman. The supervision has now given him a bigger position (of aviation adviser),” a PML-N senator said.

A presentation released by a Cabinet Division pronounced a boss of Pakistan, on a recommendation of primary minister, has allocated Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan Abbasi as confidant to a primary apportion with a standing of sovereign apportion with evident effect.

According to a source, he has been allocated confidant on aviation.

There was conjecture that Abbasi competence be given a additional assign of PIA authority as well. However, a chances of this are dim.

Abbasi would conduct PIA in a ability of confidant and not as a full-time chairman, it was learnt.

Secondly, a PIA authority contingency be a member of a house of directors, that he is not, as a house has powers to elect a authority usually and no one else.

A tighten help of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif pronounced Abbasi had voiced a enterprise to conduct PIA with a design of regulating a financial problems.

“He voiced a seductiveness when a (PML-N) supervision private him as Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa administrator and allocated Zafar Iqbal Jaghra (in Mar 2016),” he said.

A PIA central combined that Abbasi had been attending a airline’s bureau for over dual months now, though not on a unchanging basis.

Federal Aviation Division Secretary Irfan Elahi has been portion as behaving PIA authority given Dec 2016.

Earlier, Azam Saigol quiescent from a chairman’s post on Dec 12, 2016 days after a craft with 47 people on house crashed in Abbottabad mins after take-off.

Cash-strapped PIA reported in Oct 2016 a 2.3% boost in a amassed waste to Rs267.56 billion in a entertain finished Mar 31, 2016. 

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 15th, 2017.

Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

At a helm: Giving in to pressure, supervision appoints FBR chairman
LNG supply: Gwadar terminal, tube plan stranded on paper
Meeting with peak regulator: Stock sell suspends the arch regulatory officer
Global rendezvous study: Feedback indicates low levels of record adoption
Mehtab Abbasi allocated aviation adviser
K-P proposes inclusion of 17 appetite projects in CPEC
New unfamiliar secretary
Pakistan, Nepal: KCCI invited to investment summit 
Avoiding accidents: OGRA leads LPG firms to take reserve measures
Business Community : LCCI final hindrance to FBR raids  
From book to screen: How Shah Rukh breathed life into Raees
Napa to move ‘Yahoodi Ki Beti’ to life

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions