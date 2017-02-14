Pakistan, Nepal: KCCI invited to investment summit 

Tuesday , 14 February 2017
KARACHI: Ambassador of Nepal Sewa Lamsal Adhikari has invited a Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to attend in a stirring Nepal Investment Summit scheduled to be organized in Kathmandu on Mar 2-3, 2017. Exchanging views with KCCI bureau bearers during her visit, a Nepalese envoy pronounced that a Investment Summit was being organized to foster Nepal as a investment end for a subsequent decade. She was of a perspective that a trade volume between Pakistan and Nepal was not during a acceptable turn and urged a business village to deposit in opposite sectors of Nepal. Also vocalization on a occasion, KCCI President Shamim Ahmed Firpo stressed that extended trade between Pakistan and Nepal can infer to be intensely advantageous, deliberation a low travel costs.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 15th, 2017.

