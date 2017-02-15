Wednesday , 15 February 2017
Benfica hide 1-0 win opposite Dortmund

Benfica hide 1-0 win opposite Dortmund
Striker Kostas Mitroglou scored a usually idea of a diversion as Benfica go into last-16’s second leg with an advantage. PHOTO: AFP

LISBON: Benfica pulled off a classical pound and squeeze pursuit as they kick Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in their Champions League final 16 initial leg on Tuesday.

Greek striker Kostas Mitroglou scored a usually idea of a game, prodding home from tighten operation during a second try usually after half time after Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki stopped his initial effort.

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson, who has relegated former Brazil initial choice shot-stopper Julio Cesar to a dais this season, was a star of a uncover creation a slew of essential saves.

But Dortmund will have many regrets after a greedy performance, in sold from striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who had a vehement evening, blank 3 gilt-edged opportunities.

“It was a good group bid from us tonight,” pronounced Benfica’s Victor Lindelof. “A feat like this is always good for a confidence.”

Dortmund had a initial transparent possibility of a night on 10 mins as French youngster Ousmane Dembele slipped Aubameyang in on goal, though a Gabon striker carried his shot not usually over Ederson though also a bar. They were good on tip in a early stages though bad control cost Raphael Guerreiro and Erik Durm when good placed to shoot.

The visitors afterwards fashioned a possibility with Guerreiro picking out Dembele 10 yards from idea though reported Manchester United aim Victor Lindelof bravely threw himself in front of a shot to inhibit a round behind for a corner.

Dortmund should have left in front on 38 mins when Benfica centre-back Ljubomir Fejsa dallied permitting Guerreiro to cranky from a byline. But with Ederson stranded, Aubameyang was inches divided from converting a round into an dull net from dual yards out.

Moments later, Ederson was a relieved male to see Italian arbitrate Nicola Rizzoli call divided Dortmund protests after a goalkeeper clattered into Dembele on a dilemma of his box.

Having constructed zero in a initial half, Benfica went in front 3 mins into a second after Mitroglou was left unmarked dual yards out to poke home Luisao’s header from a Pizzi corner.

Thereafter, a one-way trade continued streamer towards a home idea was relentless.

Ederson saved a point-blank bid from Dembele inside a 6 yard box before Aubameyang carried a CO duplicate of his initial half possibility again usually over a bar. He done intelligent stops to repudiate Marco Reus and afterwards Lukasz Piszczek before Dortmund were given a salvation when Fejsa rubbed a cranky from Marc Bartra.

But Aubameyang’s miserable night continued with a sad chastisement stroked nonchalantly down a center that a immobile Ederson merely punched clear.

Aubameyang was put out of his wretchedness a few mins after as manager Thomas Tuchel transposed him with Andre Schurrle usually past a hour mark.

Dortmund continued to press though Reus bending a bombardment far-reaching before Ederson showed lightening reactions to save one-handed from a Christian Pulisic bombardment that took a disagreeable deflection.

“We had some good chances though things didn’t work out,” pronounced Schurrle. “We still have a second leg to come.”

