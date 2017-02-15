Hollande final ‘justice’ in purported French military rape

PARIS: French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday called for “justice” over a purported rape of a black girl with a military baton, an occurrence that has sparked 10 nights of rioting and some-more than 200 arrests.
“Justice contingency be served,” Hollande pronounced during a revisit to Aubervilliers, located in a tough Seine-Saint-Denis segment northeast of Paris where a 22-year-old girl worker, identified usually as Theo, was assaulted on Feb 2.
But Hollande also cursed a indirect riots, that have jarred a belt of dirty suburbs surrounding Paris.
The injuries postulated by Theo during a stop-and-search operation in a suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois have sparked clashes with military and arson attacks opposite a impoverished, ethnically-mixed housing estates that ring a French capital.
The interior method pronounced 245 people had been arrested over a protests that began on Feb 4. Several dozen have been taken into custody.
Theo suffered serious anal injuries requiring sanatorium diagnosis during his detain by 4 officers, one of whom allegedly sodomised him with a truncheon.
One officer has been charged with rape and a 3 others with assault. All 4 have been dangling from a force.
On Tuesday, a apart review was launched into claims that one of a 4 officers kick adult another black girl in Aulnay-sous-Bois on Jan 26.
The youth, also aged 22 who gave his name as Mohamed K, told L’Obs news weekly that he had been punched, kicked and beaten with a baton. Pictures published by a paper showed serious flourishing and bruises to his face.
Hollande pronounced France was dynamic to “show that we are able of vital together in a pacific society, though where honour is a order and where we contingency be organisation towards those who separate from this principle”.
Separately, heading French artists launched an interest job for inclusive reforms of a military to forestall identical episodes of purported brutality.
The call, published in Wednesday’s book of a leftwing daily Liberation, urged a use of cameras on military uniforms, a reintroduction of community policing and an renovate of training policy.
The nationally-known signatories enclosed film executive Nils Tavernier, thespian Patrick Bruel, actresses Josiane Balasko and Mathilda May, and Olivier Py, executive of a Avignon humanities festival.
With presidential elections in Apr and May, a purported assault, that follows a genocide of a immature black male in military control in another Paris suburb final year, has turn a debate issue.
Far-right personality Marine Le Pen on Monday launched a petition “to support a police” after blaming “laxism in French society” for a problems of a excitable suburbs.
The conduct of a anti-immigration National Front celebration called for a “major tightening of a screws” to boost military capabilities.
Socialist presidential claimant Benoit Hamon lashed Le Pen, observant she was “adding fuel to a fire”. “She encourages assault by her horrible rhetoric,” Hamon said.
On Monday, Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux done an interest for “responsibility, ease (and) faith in a probity system”.
Six-year-old victim: Police still clueless in minor's rape case
Indian policeman arrested over rape charge
Minor girl's rape: Police think neighbour, relative
