Taher Shah won an general endowment and we’re not certain what to make of it

Eye To Eye prodigy Taher Shah has been dropping hints per some “phenomenal” news for utterly some time now. In fact, his government group recently took to Twitter to provoke supporters about an honour of some arrange that Taher has perceived in a US.

Pop prodigy Taher Shah graces a universe with ‘Angel’ since because not

About a month ago, they posted a following Tweet and we could hardly trust it:

But now, a sum of this honour are here. Apparently Taher’s song Angel has won an APEX Award 2017, that is a brief film and song video festival hold in a States.

Taher has expelled an whole video of himself receiving a endowment in the Iconic from a East difficulty at the APEX Awards ceremony.

Taher Shah gives us wings

The entertainer also talked about his arriving project, a Hollywood film patrician Eye to Eye in a same video.

Watch a video here:

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below. 

