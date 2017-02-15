Imran Khan outward a Supreme Court in Islamabad. PHOTO: EXPRESS
The Supreme Court on Wednesday resumed a conference of a slew of petitions opposite Sharif family in Panamagate case, Express News reported.
A five-member incomparable dais of a SC headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is conference a case. Last week, a conference of a box was shelved as a member of a bench, Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh had been hospitalised.
Doctors had suggested a decider to bear a medical hearing after 7 days. Daily hearings of a Panama box dropped after Justice Sheikh’s illness. The decider was certified to a Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology following chest pain.
On Jan 4, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa who is streamer a SC dais ruled a hearings of a Panamagate box will be conducted daily but any adjournment.
SC resumes Panamagate box hearing
