More than 200 teachers from opposite a range trafficked to Karachi to direct their promotions. Photo: Athar Khan/Express
KARACHI: The Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) staged a sit-in during a Karachi Press Club on Wednesday after fighting for a doing of a four-tier regulation for a year.
The four-tier regulation means a inclusion of associate professors in a graduation formula.
The SPLA announced a proof opposite a supervision of Sindh and a preparation dialect during a press discussion on Feb 6 after several unsuccessful attempts of protests, demonstrations and meetings with officials.
More than 200 teachers from opposite a range trafficked to Karachi to direct their promotions.
“There are teachers from any city here though especially from Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Ghotki, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas,” pronounced Siddiqui, adding that they will be staying in Karachi and protesting here until a arch minister, preparation apportion or secretary of college preparation will listen to them.
When a SPLA group went to accommodate a secretary of college education, Dr Riaz Ahmed Memon, he pronounced that he can form a cabinet to understanding with a emanate that will contention a news on Mar 2 while a college secretary himself is timid on Mar 3.
“Making committees is not a resolution to a problems of teachers who were allocated in 2000 and have not been promoted ever,” lamented Siddiqui.
SPLA is providing H2O and food to a teachers who have trafficked all a approach to Karachi and has also done arrangements to stay during night during DJ Science College.
Reena Maharani, who is an 18-grade clergyman during Ibn-e-Rushd Girls College in Mirpurkhas, pronounced that she has been watchful for her graduation for a decade and there are thousands of teachers with identical stories.
“We will lay here until a four-tier complement is revised in Sindh,” pronounced another teacher, Ayesha Khaskheli.
When it started
On Mar 29, 2016, when a teachers protested and wanted tip put their 4 points to afterwards arch apportion Qaim Ali Shah though they were diluted with H2O cannons and batons, ensuing in teenager injuries to 7 teachers. Several teachers were arrested though were after released.
The final concerned doing of a four-tier regulation in Sindh, promotions of grades 18, 19 and 20 teachers, up-gradation of colleges and reflections of posts in bill books. After a occurrence a cabinet was shaped and some of a final were accepted.
The four-tier formula
Teachers are perfectionist reworking a four-tier multiplication of teachers’ posts while being hired during provincial colleges. The final promotions of teachers were carried out by a 3 tier formula, that is professors, partner professors and lecturers, for a authorised series of teachers during Sindh’s colleges, that is 10,200.
In 1989, all a provinces in a nation revised a regulation of promotions from 3 tiers to four, with an additional post for associate professors.
According to a formula, a ratio of teachers altered and any college should have a sum of 1% of a training staff as professors, 15% as associate professors, 34% as partner professors and 50% as lecturers.
Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa adopted a revised regulation and revised a multiplication during their colleges, while in Sindh a ratio of professors and lecturers is a same as it was 27 years ago.
