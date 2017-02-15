TPL Maps to deliver Pakistan’s initial voice-enabled navigation in Urdu

The new record is versed to hoop voice commands in several dialects of English and Urdu. PHOTO: TPL
TPL Maps, Pakistan’s initial digital mapping solution, has entered into an agreement with a School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences (SEECS) during a National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) to deliver a country’s initial speech-based navigation system.
The program is designed to capacitate users to emanate routes and navigate to their finish on a mapping complement regulating voice commands. However, what’s some-more engaging is that a new record is versed to hoop voice commands in several dialects of English as good as Urdu matched for Pakistani denunciation vocalization styles.
Speaking about this latest further to TPL Map application, Head of TPL Maps Adeel Hashmi said, “Consistent creation is constituent to a truth of providing business a best probable mapping solutions. Such additions to a existent products concede us to settle ourselves as a high-end record association looking to offer preference and palliate of use to a finish users.”
Adeel Hashmi, conduct of TPL Maps and Dr Ali Tahir. highbrow NUST, are seen at a signing ceremony. PHOTO: TPL
The tellurian speech-based navigation complement will be commissioned as a value combined use to a existent TPL Maps focus that can infer to be a game-changer for use of map applications in a country.
The program will capacitate users to supplement their specified finish around on-screen keyboard, that a complement will afterwards uses to calculate track and movement times, giving consumers a preference to locate several locations.
Speaking during a signing ceremony, a SEECS principal said, “This partnership with TPL has given a students and expertise a event to examination and try a domain that has never been overwhelmed on in Pakistan. Machine training and AI are a destiny of record and we trust this is a initial partnership between a dual organisations that will outcome in illusory tech growth in a country.”
Pakistan's initial inland digital mapping resolution launched
Did Google only make ride-hailing a breeze?
