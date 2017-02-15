In a 1987 cult-classic Wall Street, Gordon Gekko famously said, “Greed, for miss of a improved word, is good,”. That might seem considerable when spoken by a broker in justice though when fervour seeps into sport, it some-more mostly than not corrupts. While there is no contrition in sportsmen being captivated to a cache that follow success, a problem starts when players start prioritising success off a representation to success on it.
In chasing a riches, sportsmen chuck divided their intensity down a drain. This mostly manifests itself in players creation choices only formed on a expansion of their bank comment than their careers. In cricket, some-more and some-more players have been opting to play domestic T20 leagues opposite a universe rather than paint their group in Test cricket; oft deliberate a apex of a sport. In football, players have motionless to play in a footballing forest of China and a US than during hulk clubs such as Juventus and Chelsea.
Then there is a even some-more sinister aspect — regulating games and similar to take a fall, possibly in a whole diversion or in certain points of a game. Pakistan mislaid 3 of a excellent players behind in 2010 to a spot-fixing scandal. Seven years later, a same beast has reared a nauseous conduct once again. Islamabad United twin Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have both been indicted of spot-fixing and a PCB has provisionally dangling them, observant that they have decisive justification opposite them.
In a meanwhile, former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed was arrested by UK’s National Crime Agency and has also been dangling by a PCB. He is suspicion to be a authority who got a players in hit with a bookie. Amidst this charge that has once opposite tarnished a name of Pakistan’s cricket, a PCB and authorization Islamabad United have acted in a pure and quick manner. The PCB authority has pronounced a players will be done an instance of, and Islamabad have betrothed full support from their end. The house can't finish greed, nor should it be approaching to do so, though a players contingency be dealt with in a harshest probable demeanour so that regulating in a competition ends here.
PSL dilemma
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 16th, 2017.
