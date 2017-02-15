Wednesday , 15 February 2017
Trump promises Israel that Iran will never get bomb

US President Donald Trump(R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands during a corner press discussion in a East Room of a White House in Washington, DC, Feb 15, 2017. PHOTO: AFP US President Donald Trump(R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands during a corner press discussion in a East Room of a White House in Washington, DC, Feb 15, 2017. PHOTO: AFP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump hailed a United States’ “unbreakable” bond with Israel on Wednesday and betrothed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Iran would never be available to build a chief weapon.

Trump’s vouch was designed to residence Israeli concerns over a chief understanding between Iran and 6 universe powers, that Netanyahu has warned expires too shortly to henceforth mislay a threat.

“With this revisit a United States, again, reaffirms a unbreakable bond with a loving ally, Israel,” Trump said.

“The confidence hurdles faced by Israel are enormous, including a hazard of Iran’s chief ambitions, that I’ve talked a lot about,” he said.

Trump welcomes Israel’s Netanyahu for Middle East talks

“One of a misfortune deals I’ve ever seen is a Iran deal. My administration has already imposed new sanctions on Iran, and we will do some-more to forestall Iran from ever building – we meant ever – a chief weapon.”

The Iran chief understanding was reached in July, 2015 and went into outcome a subsequent year. Under a terms Iran concluded to idle partial of a chief programme, obey enriched fuel and contention to general inspection.

But critics of a agreement, including Netanyahu, have argued afterwards when some of a terms of a understanding end in 10 and 15 years it will leave Tehran on a threshold of building a bomb.

