Wednesday , 15 February 2017
Kaushalya stars as Sri Lanka better Pakistan

Kaushalya stars as Sri Lanka better Pakistan
Photo Courtesy: ICCPhoto Courtesy: ICC

Photo Courtesy: ICC

Pakistan Women started off a super 6 theatre on a losing note as Sri Lanka Women degraded them by 5 wickets during a Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo on Wednesday.

Despite shining 64 and 63-run knocks by Nahida Khan and Javeria Khan respectively, a Women in Green were incompetent to stop a prevalent Sri Lanka side that was propelled by Eshani Kaushalya’s 65-run shell that enclosed 8 boundaries.

Electing to margin first, Sri Lanka Women were given a aim of 213. Pakistan mislaid opener Ayesha Zafar early on in a compare though a 119-run mount between Nahida and Javeria put Pakistan in a clever position. Bismah Maroof and Nain Abidi contributed with 20 and 17 runs respectively, while captain Sana Mir done 17 to safeguard Pakistan strech a 212-run symbol and post a defendable total.

Pakistan Women assured notwithstanding setbacks

Inoka Ranaweera and Chamari Kumarihami were a collect of a bowlers for Sri Lanka as they claimed dual wickets for 33 and 34 runs respectively during considerable economy rates of 4.12 and 3.40 respectively.

In reply, Sri Lanka Women reached a aim with 2.2 overs and 5 wickets to spare.

The Islanders were given a clever start pleasantness a 75-run opening mount between Nipuni Hansika and Chamari Atapattu who done 37 and 35 runs respectively. Hansika’s innings enclosed 5 fours, while Atapattu’s comprised of six.

Following a dismissals of a dual in a 16th and 18th over respectively, wicketkeeper Prasadani Weerakkody (45) and Kaushalya took a reins and purebred an 88-run partnership to make Sri Lanka’s win all though imminent.

Sana Mir becomes initial Pakistani lady to strech 100 ODI wickets

For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu, who carried on her high form in a qualifiers, and Ghulam Fatima claimed dual wickets every for 37 and 28 runs respectively.

In other matches, India Women degraded South Africa by 49 runs, while Bangladesh degraded Ireland by 7 wickets.

Pakistan now face Ireland in a subsequent compare on Feb 17.

The tip 4 teams in a super 6 theatre will validate for a 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup.

