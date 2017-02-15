Pakistan Women started off a super 6 theatre on a losing note as Sri Lanka Women degraded them by 5 wickets during a Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo on Wednesday.
Despite shining 64 and 63-run knocks by Nahida Khan and Javeria Khan respectively, a Women in Green were incompetent to stop a prevalent Sri Lanka side that was propelled by Eshani Kaushalya’s 65-run shell that enclosed 8 boundaries.
Electing to margin first, Sri Lanka Women were given a aim of 213. Pakistan mislaid opener Ayesha Zafar early on in a compare though a 119-run mount between Nahida and Javeria put Pakistan in a clever position. Bismah Maroof and Nain Abidi contributed with 20 and 17 runs respectively, while captain Sana Mir done 17 to safeguard Pakistan strech a 212-run symbol and post a defendable total.
Inoka Ranaweera and Chamari Kumarihami were a collect of a bowlers for Sri Lanka as they claimed dual wickets for 33 and 34 runs respectively during considerable economy rates of 4.12 and 3.40 respectively.
In reply, Sri Lanka Women reached a aim with 2.2 overs and 5 wickets to spare.
The Islanders were given a clever start pleasantness a 75-run opening mount between Nipuni Hansika and Chamari Atapattu who done 37 and 35 runs respectively. Hansika’s innings enclosed 5 fours, while Atapattu’s comprised of six.
Following a dismissals of a dual in a 16th and 18th over respectively, wicketkeeper Prasadani Weerakkody (45) and Kaushalya took a reins and purebred an 88-run partnership to make Sri Lanka’s win all though imminent.
Kaushalya stars as Sri Lanka better Pakistan
Photo Courtesy: ICC
Pakistan Women assured notwithstanding setbacks
Sana Mir becomes initial Pakistani lady to strech 100 ODI wickets
For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu, who carried on her high form in a qualifiers, and Ghulam Fatima claimed dual wickets every for 37 and 28 runs respectively.
In other matches, India Women degraded South Africa by 49 runs, while Bangladesh degraded Ireland by 7 wickets.
Pakistan now face Ireland in a subsequent compare on Feb 17.
The tip 4 teams in a super 6 theatre will validate for a 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup.
