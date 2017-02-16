KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Nawab Sardar Ghaib Khan Chandio has been enjoying privileges as a member of a provincial public for one year underneath a guise of a proxy stay performed opposite a choosing commission’s show-cause notice over his purported non-declaration of assets, a Sindh High Court (SHC) was sensitive on Wednesday.
This was settled during conference of a petition filed by Ghaib opposite a show-cause notice released to him by a Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) per arising of suspension record opposite him.
Headed by Justice Munib Akhtar, a two-judge dais was conference a matter.
During Wednesday’s proceedings, Advocate Mureed Ali Shah, who represented respondent Manzoor Chandio, contended that his customer had approached a ECP to find suspension of a postulant underneath Articles 62 and 63 of a of a Constitution for stealing sum of his resources in his assignment papers during a time of ubiquitous elections hold in May 2013.
Ghaib was inaugurated as an MPA on a PPP sheet from a PS-42 Kamber-Shahdadkot-III chair of a provincial assembly.
The counsel forked out that a ECP had final year released a show-cause notice to Ghaib to explain because suspension record opposite him should not be instituted though he performed a proxy stay sequence from a high court.
Manzoor’s counsel purported that ever since, a postulant was attending public record and enjoying privileges for over a year now, as his counsel was deliberately loitering a matter by seeking visit adjournments in a high court. The justice was pleaded to pass an sequence and boot Ghaib’s petition.
On a other hand, judges were requested for a brief demurral on a drift that a petitioner’s lawyer, Abid S Zuberi, was bustling during a Supreme Court. Allowing a request, a dais bound a matter on Mar 13.
PPP lawmaker enjoying privileges underneath guise of stay order
Nawab Sardar Ghaib Khan Chandio. PHOTO: SINDH ASSEMBLY
