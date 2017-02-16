The 31-year-old, who is now on loan to Dubai-based Al Ahbi, was reported by compare referees to officials.
Footballer found guilty of carrying ‘unethical hair’ in UAE
Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is among 46 players who have breached braid rule. PHOTO: AFP
Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has been found guilty of carrying “unethical hair” underneath a United Arab Emirates Football Association guidelines, BBC reported.
Gyan is among 46 players who have been found to have breached a manners per inapt hairstyles in a Arabian Gulf League.
Saudis act opposite anti-Islamic footballer haircuts
The 31-year-old, who is now on loan to Dubai-based Al Ahbi, was reported by compare referees to officials.
Previously, Suhail Al-Mansoori of Al Wahda was told he would have to cut his curly perm, since in beside Saudi Arabia, goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah was told to cut his “un-Islamic hair” before a compare in 2012.
Iran goalkeeper criminialized over ‘SpongeBob trousers’
Gyan recently sported a mohawk braid during a Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon where he captained Ghana. His side eventually mislaid 2-0 to champions Cameron in a semi-final turn of a tournament.
