Thursday , 16 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Footballer found guilty of carrying ‘unethical hair’ in UAE

Footballer found guilty of carrying ‘unethical hair’ in UAE

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 16, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Footballer found guilty of carrying ‘unethical hair’ in UAE
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is among 46 players who have breached braid rule. PHOTO: AFPGhana striker Asamoah Gyan is among 46 players who have breached braid rule. PHOTO: AFP

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is among 46 players who have breached braid rule. PHOTO: AFP

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has been found guilty of carrying “unethical hair” underneath a United Arab Emirates Football Association guidelines, BBC reported.

Gyan is among 46 players who have been found to have breached a manners per inapt hairstyles in a Arabian Gulf League.

Saudis act opposite anti-Islamic footballer haircuts

The 31-year-old, who is now on loan to Dubai-based Al Ahbi, was reported by compare referees to officials.

Previously, Suhail Al-Mansoori of Al Wahda was told he would have to cut his curly perm, since in beside Saudi Arabia, goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah was told to cut his “un-Islamic hair” before a compare in 2012.

Iran goalkeeper criminialized over ‘SpongeBob trousers’

Gyan recently sported a mohawk braid during a Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon where he captained Ghana. His side eventually mislaid 2-0 to champions Cameron in a semi-final turn of a tournament.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

‘Dushman’ is an try to urge India-Pakistan bond: Mahesh Bhatt
Malaysia will lapse physique of North Korean leader’s half-brother: emissary PM
Refugees offer adult coffee and life lessons in California
Montreal crowned best tyro city, according to QS rankings
Joint event on Syria to go ahead: Kazakhstan
Myanmar says troops operation in uneasy Rakhine has ended
Cops approximate scandal-hit Buddhist church after PM order
Trump drops US joining to ‘two-state’ Mideast deal
Karachi, Lahore replenish adversary in PSL
Footballer found guilty of carrying ‘unethical hair’ in UAE
PPP lawmaker enjoying privileges underneath guise of stay order
Kaushalya stars as Sri Lanka better Pakistan

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions