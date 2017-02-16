Malaysia will lapse physique of North Korean leader’s half-brother: emissary PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will lapse a physique of a half-brother of North Korea’s personality during Pyongyang’s request, nonetheless there are “procedures to be followed”, a emissary primary apportion told reporters on Thursday.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will lapse a physique of a half-brother of North Korea’s personality during Pyongyang’s request, nonetheless there are “procedures to be followed”, a emissary primary apportion told reporters on Thursday.
Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reliable Pyongyang had done a ask when questioned by reporters following a assembly with informal business leaders, footage from a eventuality showed.
South Korea suspects womanlike assassins killed half-brother of North Korea leader
“We will promote a ask by any unfamiliar supervision nonetheless there are procedures to be followed. Our process is that we have to honour the shared family with any unfamiliar country,” he said.
