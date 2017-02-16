Blackberry outlines final days as marketplace share falls to 0%

This puts a Canadian manufacturers marketplace share during a small 0.0481%.
In comparison, a large 352.7 million inclination sole ran Google Android OS giving it a vital marketplace share of 81.7% while Apple came in second that sole 77 million and holding a marketplace share of 17.9%.
PHOTO: GARTNER
It is value discuss that Google’s Android OS is accessible to all smartphone manufacturer for free, that creates it a handling complement of choice for low-end smartphone manufacturers. Recent Blackberry phones also run on Android.
Apple, on a other hand, boundary iOS to a inclination only.
Blackberry was once a many sought after smartphone, used essentially by professionals for a heading QWERTY keyboard and BBM messaging platform.
However, a once iconic code was dethroned after Apple suggested a insubordinate hold shade smartphone that altered a mobile phone marketplace forever. Falling sales caused also led Blackberry to outsource all production of smartphones final Sep and concentration on program and non-consumer products.
