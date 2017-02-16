Thursday , 16 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Blackberry outlines final days as marketplace share falls to 0%

Blackberry outlines final days as marketplace share falls to 0%

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 16, 2017 In Sports 0
Blackberry outlines final days as marketplace share falls to 0%
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

The smartphone builder sole usually 207,900 a use BBOS. PHOTO: AFPThe smartphone builder sole usually 207,900 a use BBOS. PHOTO: AFP

The smartphone builder sole usually 207,900 a use BBOS. PHOTO: AFP

Once a many iconic smartphone brands, Blackberry is roughly strictly a non-player in a consumer products game.

Research organisation Gartner has published its report on worldwide smartphone manufacturers’ marketplace share, observant that Blackberry has depressed next 1 per cent globally.

The news on worldwide smartphone sales shows that some-more than 432 million smartphones were sole in a final entertain of 2016, usually 207,900 of that featured BlackBerry’s handling software.

BlackBerry inks hardware chartering understanding covering India

This puts a Canadian manufacturers marketplace share during a small 0.0481%.

In comparison, a large 352.7 million inclination sole ran Google Android OS giving it a vital marketplace share of 81.7% while Apple came in second that sole 77 million and holding a marketplace share of 17.9%.

PHOTO: GARTNER

It is value discuss that Google’s Android OS is accessible to all smartphone manufacturer for free, that creates it a handling complement of choice for low-end smartphone manufacturers. Recent Blackberry phones also run on Android.

Apple, on a other hand, boundary iOS to a inclination only.

DTEK 70: Is this what BlackBerry’s ‘Mercury’ looks like?

Blackberry was once a many sought after smartphone, used essentially by professionals for a heading QWERTY keyboard and BBM messaging platform.

However, a once iconic code was dethroned after Apple suggested a insubordinate hold shade smartphone that altered a mobile phone marketplace forever. Falling sales caused also led Blackberry to outsource all production of smartphones final Sep and concentration on program and non-consumer products.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Two girls take down harasser on Karachi’s Tariq Road
In defilement of general commitment, Pakistan leaves people with disabilities out of census
Market watch: Stocks rebound back, KSE-100 climbs 374 points
Newspapers aim to float ‘Trump Bump’ to strech readers, advertisers
Blackberry outlines final days as marketplace share falls to 0%
Sukkur lawyers criticism conflict on Peshawar judges
German military refutes Arab ‘sex mob’ reports
Albania, Croatia ask NATO to correct Kosovo peacekeeping plan
Turkey says US not insisting on Kurdish purpose in Raqqa operation
Google’s internet balloon devise hits authorised obstacle in Sri Lanka
‘Dushman’ is an try to urge India-Pakistan bond: Mahesh Bhatt
Malaysia will lapse physique of North Korean leader’s half-brother: emissary PM

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions