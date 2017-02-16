Two girls take down harasser on Karachi’s Tariq Road

KARACHI : Zoya Khan, 19, and her 15-year-old sister Zara Khan kick adult a male after he groped one of them on Karachi’s Tariq Road when returning from a selling trip.
Sexual nuisance in open places is sincerely common though a approach a sisters taught their harasser a doctrine is unequivocally one-of-a-kind, and accessible for all to see in a new viral video.
“This is not a initial time this has happened,” Zoya tells The Express Tribune. “But this is a initial time we motionless to post about this on amicable media. we motionless because should we take this anymore?”
When groped, Zoya pronounced she started screaming though was incompetent to do anything as she was carrying a series of selling bags in her hand. But her younger sister, Zara, “threw all and ran after a man”.
When Zoya followed her younger sister to where a male was, she was met with startle and surprise. There was a throng of some-more than 30 people surrounding a molester – her sister was in a center as she “held him by his collar smacking his face and punching his stomach”.
Later when Zoya asked Zara what stirred her to run after him she said, “You’re my sister. Why should we mount around and watch while someone does that to you?”
Speaking about her younger sister, Zoya says she’s unequivocally blissful her sister had a bravery to follow after him.
The response from their desired ones has been fantastic, Zoya says. She’s observant their father was a small endangered in a commencement though he has been intensely understanding and unapproachable that his daughters are vocalization adult about what happened to them. Zoya also adds that she has been receiving calls and messages from friends and family creation certain both a sisters are fine and applauding what they’ve done.
The review shortly incited to a viral inlet of a video. Zoya tells The Express Tribune that she is ‘definitely overwhelmed’ by a response. “I never suspicion it would get so most attention,” she says.
Of march there have been both disastrous and certain comments. She says someone commented on a video job her a prostitute, that confused her. “How am we a prostitute? I’m a plant here.”
The certain comments distant transcend a negatives however, as strangers extol both a girls job them dauntless and inspirational.
Zoya ends a video by giving a summary to all a women of Pakistan. “I know this happens to everyone. All of us during some indicate have been groped or tormented on a streets. The thing is we have to quarrel back. If we don’t quarrel for yourselves, no one will quarrel for you.”
Women’s harassment: PTI arch orders examine into F-9 Park convene episode
2017 and Pakistani Women
