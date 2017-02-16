Pakistan fares improved than India, Bangladesh in renewable energy

KARACHI: Pakistan has fared improved in terms of adopting renewable appetite than in indicators of entrance to appetite and appetite efficiency, finds a news of a World Bank done open Thursday.
The news titled, ‘Regulatory Indicators for Sustainable Energy (RISE)’ showed that Pakistan did improved than informal peers such as Bangladesh and India in adopting renewable and immature energy, scoring 77 points to land a place in a ‘green zone’. India and Bangladesh scored 67 and 57 points, respectively.
Position in a immature section indicates clever authorised and regulatory frameworks for renewable appetite are in place. Additionally, simple process measures to support renewables are in operational, with some-more technical or dear measures distant reduction common.
With 27 indicators covering 111 countries and representing 96% of a universe population, RISE provides a anxiety indicate to assistance policymakers benchmark their section process and regulatory framework.
RISE classifies countries according to either they measure in a immature section (67-100), yellow section (34-66) or red section (0-33).
Pakistan seems to have grown a gentle position in a yellow section during 58. In terms of specific indicators, Pakistan did good in a renewable appetite indicator, though lagged behind in ‘access to energy’ and ‘energy efficiency’.
In terms of appetite access, Pakistan scored 59 points with India during a tip position with 84 and Bangladesh during 68.
The news identified a miss of stand-alone systems in Pakistan as a primary reason for a bad performance.
It pronounced that 35% of Pakistan’s race is not connected to a grid and grid-connected areas are struggling with appetite cuts and supply shortages.
“The intensity for stand-alone complement growth in Pakistan is extensive and will solve many of a electricity issues,” settled a report.
The final indicator of appetite potency also embellished a apocalyptic design of Pakistan’s appetite state with a nation scoring in during a limit of a yellow section with 38 points.
Bangladesh was in a red section with 23 points while India was aloft during 60.
The news settled that many countries surveyed have taken initial stairs towards substantiating inhabitant appetite potency strategies.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 17th, 2017.
