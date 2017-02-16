Thursday , 16 February 2017
Setting precedent: UMT announced initial drug-free campus

Setting precedent: UMT announced initial drug-free campus
LAHORE: The University of Management and Technology (UMT) has been strictly announced a drug-free campus by a Youth Councils for Anti-Narcotics (YOCFAN) and City District Government Lahore (CDGL) on Thursday.

After assembly a mandate set onward by a applicable agencies and supervision departments, a UMT has turn a initial Pakistani university to accept a standing of drug-free campus in South Asia. Under a plan for Drug Demand Reduction saved by a State Department, United States of America and being implemented as partial of a Colombo Plan that aims during formulation wealth together in Asian region. Punjab Higher Education Minister Raza Ali Gillani appreciated a UMT government to favour a drug-free sourroundings during a university.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 17th, 2017.

 

