Posted date : February 16, 2017
KARACHI: As a Pakistan batch marketplace continues to allege rapidly, all is not good on a trade floors of a sell as a second brokerage residence has been announced a defaulter in only a integrate of weeks.

“All clients of … AWJ Securities (Private) Limited are requested to contention their claims,” Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Acting Chief Regulatory Officer M Abbas Mirza announced in a presentation on Thursday.

Earlier, a National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) and Central Depository Company of Pakistan – a dual critical stakeholders that share shortcoming for safeguarding financier supports – dangling exchange in a brokerage firm’s accounts on Jan 30, 2017.

NCCPL customarily blocks activity in a accounts of brokerage houses for unwell to yield a compulsory volume to settle trades and restores them when they transparent a dues. This whole practice – from cessation to replacement – takes days and weeks.

Islamabad-based AWJ Securities was announced defaulter after it unsuccessful to respond to stakeholders endangered (ie NCCPL) and regulators given Jan 12, 2017.

A broker-member on a PSX house pronounced AWJ Securities, owned by former authority of a afterwards Islamabad Stock Exchange (now integrated into PSX), Abdul Waheed Jan, was among diseased survivors of a 2008 mega batch crisis. “He [Jan] was one of a 2008 defaulters,” he said.

A integrate of weeks ago, Lahore-based MR Securities was announced a defaulter after a owners Mazhar Rafiq left with financier money. PSX has perceived claims value Rs1.2 billion opposite a organisation and some-more are awaited.

The house member, however, was of a perspective that many claims might sojourn unsettled as many of a claim-filers were not batch investors. “They handed over their income to Rafiq on written guarantees that they would get it behind with 100% return,” he said.

The defaults emerge during a time when PSX is regularly creation and violation all-time high records.

PSX was a best behaving Asian marketplace in 2016 and a benchmark KSE 100-share Index crossed a 50,000-point threshold in late January.

Including a dual uninformed defaults, 7 PSX members have been announced defaulters given a 2008 crisis.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 17th, 2017.

