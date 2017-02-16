Thursday , 16 February 2017
Faisalabad child becomes CTO for a day

Abdullah Noor being perceived by trade military officials during CTO office. PHOTO: EXPRESSAbdullah Noor being perceived by trade military officials during CTO office. PHOTO: EXPRESS

FAISALABAD: A child pang from blood cancer became arch trade officer for a day in Faisalabad.

Abdullah Noor, 9-year-old child from Tehsil Jaranwala, is pang from blood cancer. While going by treatment, Noor had voiced a wish of apropos a military officer one day. His wish was listened by a stream Chief Traffic Officer in Faisalabad Shehbaz Khan Wazir and he immediately motionless to extend a child’s wish for one day.

Abdullah was invited to a internal military hire finish with CTO’s officer’s uniform. He was brought from Allied Hospital with a full custom where he is now being treated.

At a military station, Noor was tenderly welcomed by a trade wardens and was offering a chair of CTO. He was afterwards taken to revisit opposite roads around a city to disremember a operations of several trade wardens on duty.

In assign of Allied Hospital sentinel where Noor had been admitted, Dr Khalid and Dr Khurram also accompanied him via a day. They voiced their thankfulness and pronounced such kind gestures will assistance a child in his treatment.

On a occasion, Abdullah Noor released instructions and all a staff followed his orders in minute and spirit.

While vocalization to The Express Tribune, Abdullah Noor’s father, Muhammad Noor said, “I urge for a health of my son and wish that he might turn a genuine arch trade officer someday.”

He maintained, “May Allah accept a good gesticulate from eMed trade police.”

Meanwhile, Dr Muhammad Khalid termed a preference as a shining move.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 17th, 2017.

