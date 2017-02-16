Thursday , 16 February 2017
Allama Tasawur Hussain Jawwadi airlifted to twin cities

Allama Tasawur Hussain Jawwadi airlifted to twin cities
MUZAFFARABAD: A comparison Shia cleric, who had been critically harmed in an assassination try on Wednesday, was airlifted to a twin cities on Thursday for serve treatment, doctors said.

“A Pakistan army helicopter carried off with Allama Tasawur Hussain Jawwadi from a Neelum Army Stadium to Islamabad,” pronounced Muzaffarabad Deputy Commissioner Tehzeebun Nisa while articulate to The Express Tribune on Thursday.

“After receiving certain reports from doctors during a Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayid Al-Nahyan Hospital, a supervision motionless to change Jawwadi to Islamabad for softened medical treatment. He would primarily be certified to a Military Hospital in Rawalpindi,” Nisa added.

She pronounced that members of a district and local administration were benefaction in a track as Jawwadi was changed into a helicopter but a ventilator, suggesting that his condition had softened adequate to pierce him.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) workers staged a criticism during a Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk nearby Central Press Club.

The protesters lifted slogans opposite a enemy and demanded their arrest.

“We are here to remind a law coercion agencies of their purpose in impediment a enemy who wish to disquiet eremite and narrow-minded peace in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Our pacific criticism will continue compartment a detain of a killers,” pronounced a protester.

“The conflict on Jawwadi was a work of elements who are a genuine enemies of Pakistan and AJK.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 17th, 2017.

