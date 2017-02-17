Friday , 17 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Watch Sidharth Malhotra introduce to Priyanka Chopra

Watch Sidharth Malhotra introduce to Priyanka Chopra

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 17, 2017 In Commerce 0
Watch Sidharth Malhotra introduce to Priyanka Chopra
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

PHOTO: BOLLYWOOD LIFEPHOTO: BOLLYWOOD LIFE

PHOTO: BOLLYWOOD LIFE

Talk about a celestial pairing! Bollywood hottie Sidharth Malhotra can be seen proposing to general luminary Priyanka Chopra with a solid ring, during an open patio restaurant, in this video a latter uploaded on Valentine’s Day.

Priyanka posted a brief video, compelling engineer Nirav Modi’s trinket collection, on her Instagram account.

“To all a destiny husbands, here are some offer goals. Introducing ‘Say approbation forever’ by Nirav Modi Jewels, with Sidharth Malhotra,” she pronounced in a caption.

To all a destiny husbands, here are some #ProposalGoals. Introducing #SayYesForever by @niravmodijewels. To watch a whole film, click a couple in my bio! @s1dofficial #NIRAVMODI #Engagement #Ring #Proposal #Diamonds #Solitaire #Luxury

A post common by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 14, 2017 during 7:10am PST

I have never dated, says Priyanka Chopra

The ad shows Sidharth watchful for Priyanka to spin adult to a grill while he prepares to make a regretful proposal. When Priyanka enters, she expresses her beating in people for holding her for postulated and tells him that now she won’t contend approbation to people though instead go with a word ‘no’ for a month.

Meanwhile Sidharth silently gestures to a people who were watchful for a impulse behind them, to cut it out while Priyanka is expressing her anger.

When Priyanka Chopra was body-shamed by a film producer

In that impulse when Priyanka realises that he is stealing something in his slot and it solemnly dawns on her that he was about to propose.

The video ends with Sidharth creation a large move and Priyanka slipping on the ring, hugging his character.

The twin has featured together in an ad for a initial time.

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below. 

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

US underneath vigour on Syria position forward of Geneva talks
Watch Sidharth Malhotra introduce to Priyanka Chopra
US envoy during UN says Trump supports two-state solution
Samsung successor arrested in crime probe
The energy of equality
Blackwater revisited
Management before cultivation policy
The arise of Obama’s cult
The destiny of the orphans
Another day, another bomb
CTD releases blueprint of suspected Lahore self-murder bomber
Setting precedent: UMT announced initial drug-free campus

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions