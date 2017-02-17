Friday , 17 February 2017
After Facebook and Instagram, now WhatsApp is duplicating Snapchat

After Facebook and Instagram, now WhatsApp is duplicating Snapchat
The feature, that was initial speckled in November, will be rolled out for iOS users first. PHOTO: REUTERS

It seems like Facebook and other apps owned by a amicable media hulk have done it a robe to duplicate Snapchat.

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is set to deliver a new standing underline that lets users share cinema and videos with their contacts by putting them in status.

After a new underline is rolled out, users will be means to post images or videos as their standing that will final for 24 hours and automatically disappear after that. According to some reports, users will be authorised to post 6 fleeting standing updates in a day.

Facebook only can’t stop duplicating Snapchat

WABetaInfo, a Twitter comment famous for a WhatsApp associated leaks, tweeted an purported picture of a arriving underline on iOS along with a content that read: “Status introduction content updated in WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.17.4+.”

The feature, that was initial speckled in November, will be rolled out for iOS users first.

This is not a initial Facebook or one of a owned apps that has attempted to duplicate Snapchat’s fleeting stories feature. In Nov final year, Facebook-owned Instagram copied Snapchat’s renouned underline by introducing declining approach messages.

Instagram introduces live video, declining approach messages

In Jan this year, Facebook also launched an interactive stories underline called ‘Mask’ in Ireland on contrast basis. The blueprint of a underline was identical to a one employed by Instagram, where any users’ feed is shown in a round during a tip of a feed.

Facebook users will also be means to send approach messages by a height identical to Instagram’s Direct where users can respond to specific friends about photos and videos common on their story. Just like Snapchat, photos and videos will disappear after 24 hours.

