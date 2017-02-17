Friday , 17 February 2017
South Sudan ubiquitous resigns ministerial post, defects to rebels

NAIROBI/JUBA: A South Sudanese apportion has defected to a rebels, according to a letter, apropos a second high-level abdication this week in a war-ravaged nation.

Lieutenant General Gabriel Duop Nam, a apportion of Labour, sent a one-page minute observant he would join a rebellion of former clamp boss Riek Machar.

“I reaffirm my full devotion and fasten to the…wise care of H.E. Dr Riek Machar,” he wrote.

Fierce gunfights 115 soldiers passed in South Sudan clashes

Two insurgent spokesmen reliable a flawlessness of a minute to Reuters. The supervision orator declined to comment.

Oil-rich South Sudan, a world’s youngest nation, was plunged into polite fight in 2013 after President Salva Kiir, an racial Dinka, dismissed Machar, his emissary and an racial Nuer.

The fighting that followed has increasingly followed racial lines, and in Dec a United Nations warned that it was environment a theatre for genocide. More than 3 million of a country’s 11 million adults have been forced to rush their homes.

Lieutenant General Thomas Cirillo Swaka, a well-respected emissary conduct of logistics, quiescent from a troops 6 days ago though did not contend he was fasten a rebels.

He cited large tellurian rights abuses by a troops and prevalent racial favouritism, charging that Kiir was stuffing pivotal posts in a confidence army with Dinka from his home area.

Many tellurian rights groups have reported on that a troops has looted, raped and killed civilians.

Days after Swaka resigned, a supervision expelled a matter observant he had been concerned in a crime review and had fled to equivocate justice.

