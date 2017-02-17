Friday , 17 February 2017
February 17, 2017
RIYADH: A Saudi sight derailed nearby a eastern city of Dammam on Friday, injuring 18 people, after flooding from complicated rains caused a rail line to erode, a Saudi Railways Organization pronounced in a statement.

The 193 passengers and 6 organisation members were eliminated to another sight and taken to Dammam after a occurrence occurred during about 1:00 am, it said, adding that all injuries were minor.

Several children killed in US propagandize train crash

Repair work has begun on a sealed Riyadh Dammam track, combined a matter carried by a state news group SPA. Heavy rains have lashed Saudi Arabia for several days, causing serious peep floods via a dominion and during slightest one genocide in southern Asir province.

Flooding can be politically supportive in a Islamic kingdom, where prior incidents – particularly in a second city of Jeddah – have stirred annoy over a government’s viewed disaster to build suitable impediment systems.

