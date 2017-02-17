Love Actually is all set for a supplement and we are excited!
According to Popsugar, a new complement of the the hit 2003 British rom-com is now in a works and promises to reunite most of a strange cast, including Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson.
Emma Thompson has not been listed to return; her onscreen husband, Alan Rickman, carrying sadly upheld divided final year.
It’s not a bone-fide film yet – instead, it’s a brief film. “I would never have dreamt of essay a supplement to Love Actually, though we suspicion it competence be fun to do 10 mins to see what everybody is now adult to,” executive Richard Curtis told The Independent.
“Who has aged best? we theory that’s a large doubt … or is it so apparently Liam? We are delighted and beholden that most of a expel was able to take partial and it’ll positively be a sentimental impulse removing behind together and recreating their characters 14 years later.” he added.
Love Actually sequel’s initial cinema are out!
PHOTO: FAME FLY NET/POPSUGAR
Love Actually is all set for a supplement and we are excited!
According to Popsugar, a new complement of the the hit 2003 British rom-com is now in a works and promises to reunite most of a strange cast, including Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson.
Ali Azmat denies Junoon’s reunion
Emma Thompson has not been listed to return; her onscreen husband, Alan Rickman, carrying sadly upheld divided final year.
It’s not a bone-fide film yet – instead, it’s a brief film. “I would never have dreamt of essay a supplement to Love Actually, though we suspicion it competence be fun to do 10 mins to see what everybody is now adult to,” executive Richard Curtis told The Independent.
“Who has aged best? we theory that’s a large doubt … or is it so apparently Liam? We are delighted and beholden that most of a expel was able to take partial and it’ll positively be a sentimental impulse removing behind together and recreating their characters 14 years later.” he added.
Fawad Khan expel as Maula Jatt, Hamza Ali Abbasi as Noori Nath
The film has finally began shooting and a initial cinema are out. The cinema uncover Liam Neeson (Daniel), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Sam), and Olivia Olson (Joanna) sharpened for a scene.
Have a demeanour here:
PHOTO: FAME FLY NET/POPSUGAR
PHOTO: FAME FLY NET/POPSUGAR
PHOTO: FAME FLY NET/POPSUGAR
PHOTO: FAME FLY NET/POPSUGAR
PHOTO: FAME FLY NET/POPSUGAR
PHOTO: FAME FLY NET/POPSUGAR
Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Floods means sight pile-up nearby eastern Saudi ...
February 17, 2017
South Sudan ubiquitous resigns ministerial post, defects ...
February 17, 2017
Trump’s collect for inhabitant confidence confidant turns ...
February 17, 2017
Trump denies debate had pre-election hit with ...
February 17, 2017