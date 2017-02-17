Friday , 17 February 2017
Love Actually sequel’s initial cinema are out!

Posted date : February 17, 2017
Love Actually sequel’s initial cinema are out!
Love Actually is all set for a supplement and we are excited!

According to Popsugar, a new complement of the the hit 2003 British rom-com is now in a works and promises to reunite most of a strange cast, including Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson.

Ali Azmat denies Junoon’s reunion

Emma Thompson has not been listed to return; her onscreen husband, Alan Rickman, carrying sadly upheld divided final year.

It’s not a bone-fide film yet – instead, it’s a brief film. “I would never have dreamt of essay a supplement to Love Actually, though we suspicion it competence be fun to do 10 mins to see what everybody is now adult to,” executive Richard Curtis told The Independent. 

“Who has aged best? we theory that’s a large doubt … or is it so apparently Liam? We are delighted and beholden that most of a expel was able to take partial and it’ll positively be a sentimental impulse removing behind together and recreating their characters 14 years later.” he added.

Fawad Khan expel as Maula Jatt, Hamza Ali Abbasi as Noori Nath

The film has finally began shooting and a initial cinema are out. The cinema uncover Liam Neeson (Daniel), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Sam), and Olivia Olson (Joanna) sharpened for a scene.

Have a demeanour here:

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below. 

 

