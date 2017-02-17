Umar Saif: insurgent with a cause

The author works for a open sector. He moonlights as a publisher and is a connoisseur of a University of Warwick
Poets are dreamers. So are mavericks. Poets have this endearing ability to look into a souls of people, paint their dreams and desires, clear their hopes and fears. Mavericks are worried souls carrying both a weight of dreams and a blazing enterprise to realize them. These rebels, peaceful to detest comfort, slight and standing quo, figure a world. As Frost so beautifully put it, “two roads diverged in a timber and I- we took a one reduction trafficked by, and that has done all a difference”. Countries need rebels on a throne, not on a roads. People who are peaceful to step into a different and take on a beast of a prevalent ethos.
Punjab has always seemed greener, happier to most, famous for a fruitful plains and a pervasive joie a vivre. Which is startling given that it functions like any other operation in Pakistan, ruled by a same decades-old governance complement that has outlived a utility. Things got jarred adult a bit 5 years ago when a operation motionless to welcome record to urge use delivery. Derided and discharged easily by naysayers, a Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) took on a daunting plea of fighting a crippling stasis by tech-inspired innovation. That a new child on a retard drew smirks was frequency surprising. Fast brazen to 2017. The child has grown adult and branch a tables on a normal horizon of meditative and doing things. The candle of change set land half a decade ago by Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, now threatens to turn a firestorm, a messenger of a IT series in Pakistan’s many populous province, Punjab. In a eye of this charge is an unassuming, immature man, Dr Umar Saif.
Dr Umar Saif, an alumnus of MIT and Cambridge, is Punjab’s best kept secret. After completing a shining educational career during Cambridge, he incited divided from a remunerative career abroad and returned to offer his home nation in 2005. He became one of a youngest tenured professors during a Lahore University of Management Sciences and immediately set off on his query to familiarise a unconditional IT talent in Pakistan with a fast-paced, ever-changing tellurian IT landscape. Over a subsequent few years he not usually confirmed a fulltime training position, though also headed multimillion dollar, cutting-edge investigate projects, founded Pakistan’s initial tech incubator and introduced a startup enlightenment in a country. In 2011, Dr Saif became a initial Pakistani to be named a prestigious tip 35 immature innovators in a universe by MIT Technology-Review (TR35). This generated poignant media attention, throwing a courtesy of a Chief Minister of Punjab, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. Blessed with a penetrating eye for talent, he invited Dr Saif to conduct a IT wing of a Punjab government; a Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).
The rest as they contend is history. It has been half a decade of creation and certain intrusion unleashed with Dr Saif during a helm of PITB. Driven to reinvent governance by technology, a PITB underneath Dr Saif recognised and executed IT interventions in mixed areas of governance including health, preparation and a police. From a computerisation of land annals opposite Punjab to a automation of Hajj Operations to a Metro Bus Command Control System, from digitising a stamp papers by a e-Stamping beginning to automation of justice cases by a Case Flow Management System, from a insubordinate open preparation beginning e-learn. Punjab to a Centralised Motor Vehicle Registration System, from illness notice to IDPs registration, from a digitisation of a Criminal Record Office (CRO) to a growth of an overarching rapist profiling complement to quarrel crime, Dr Saif privately oversaw a smorgasboard of IT innovations that directed during significantly improving a citizen knowledge by automation, routine re-engineering, softened clarity and accountability.
These groundbreaking interventions are successfully severe a systemic sluggishness and lifting a bar of open expectations. The swell in Punjab naturally captivated courtesy as a Chief Ministers of both Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan and a Prime Minister of AJK visited of PITB to accommodate Dr Saif and plead how best to obey a Punjab indication in their particular regions. Dr Saif has emerged to turn a technocrat with a many absolute voice. Global publications including Time magazine, Foreign Policy magazine and The Washington Post have lavished regard on his work, while heading universities like Princeton have consecrated box studies on his projects. Top general organisations like a World Bank, DFID and GIZ constantly find his partnership and recommendation on how best to navigate a fraudulent universe of Pakistani politics and channel use to a citizen. Dr Saif’s governance alleviation programme; a Citizen Feedback Monitoring Program (CFMP) valid so effective that it was replicated by a European states of Albania and Romania.
The story does not finish here. As if rebirth of a governance edifice is not enough, Dr Saif, with any eye on a burgeoning girl gush of Pakistan, consecrated Plan 9, Pakistan’s largest supervision owned startup incubator. The suspicion was to encourage a startup enlightenment in Pakistan, to commission a girl by compelling both self-employment and autonomy of suspicion and action. Plan 9 has been a resounding success and many of a graduates have left on to secure millions of dollars in appropriation from internal and general investors.
Dr Saif is not given to deceit and self-praise though can’t conflict narrating his favorite story, how he founded a small MIT of Pakistan. “It was a year 2002; Boston was close down due to complicated layer and my harangue during MIT had been rescheduled. we motionless to stay in my unit and use a time to finish a offer for my dream project; starting a investigate university in record in Pakistan that would obey a educational structure of MIT. we lovingly patrician my dream, MIT for Pakistan”. He became a initial Vice Chancellor of Information Technology University (ITU) and a youngest VC of any university in Pakistan during that time. ITU is Punjab’s initial dedicated IT university armed with a universe category expertise and slicing corner facilities. In sequence to settle a convincing systematic announcement in Pakistan, ITU has protected MIT’s Technology Review magazine, one of a many convincing systematic publications in a world. The Pakistan chronicle is printed each dual months and covers a operation of areas.
Dr Umar Saif has achieved a lot during a immature age and has skeleton for a lot more. The golden boy, as he is infrequently lovingly referred to, was recently towering and allocated as an Adviser to a Chief Minister Punjab in approval of his superb services to a country. Meeting him can be unsettling given his exquisite educational certification carrying attended a best of a best, Cambridge and MIT. Not to discuss his repute for an intimidating work ethic and extreme smoothness orientation. And afterwards we indeed accommodate him usually to be bowled over by his eloquence, disarming piety and enormous wit. Punjab underneath CM Shahbaz Sharif is holding outrageous strides in contracting record to urge use smoothness in mixed areas of open concern. The PITB underneath Dr Umar Saif stays a focus of this model change centered on tailored tech interventions to interrupt and overturn a standing quo.
Umar Saif: insurgent with a cause
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 18th, 2017.
