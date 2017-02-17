Friday , 17 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Innovative idea: ‘Citizen broadcasting need of a hour’

Innovative idea: ‘Citizen broadcasting need of a hour’

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 17, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Innovative idea: ‘Citizen broadcasting need of a hour’
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

BAHAWALPUR: The new epoch of complicated broadcasting is related with a graduation of ‘citizen journalism’ that would furnish a colourful and enterprising journalistic village during a weed base level.

This was pronounced by Arts Council Resident Director Rana Ajaz Mahmood while inaugurating a five-day media seminar on citizen journalism. The eventuality was jointly organized by Arts Council and Interactive Resource Centre during Rasheedia Auditorium Bahawalpur.

“The purpose of media is essential and wilful in winning a conflict of ideas by expanding a range of citizen journalism,” Aijaz Mahmood said.

He added, “This would enhance a overdo of a media outlets by utilising services of these journalists.”

He confirmed Bahawalpur Arts Council had undertaken a beginning to rivet masculine and womanlike students of several educational institutions to lift open awareness.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 18th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Pakistan, Hong Kong: Pact sealed to equivocate double taxation
Mother in court: Girl operative as lassie ‘goes missing’
Innovative idea: ‘Citizen broadcasting need of a hour’
Re-entry: Motorola comes behind with high-end smartphone
corporate results: Engro Corp’s 2016 distinction soars to Rs73.59b
Mills acquire billions by offered sugarine to USC during aloft price
More fatalities: Charing Cross blast genocide fee now 15
Umar Saif: insurgent with a cause
Love Actually sequel’s initial cinema are out!
Rangers kill 11 ‘hardcore’ terrorists in Karachi’s Manghopir
American football actor faces rapist charges after arising ‘terroristic threats’
Floods means sight pile-up nearby eastern Saudi city, injuring 18

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions