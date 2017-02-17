BAHAWALPUR: The new epoch of complicated broadcasting is related with a graduation of ‘citizen journalism’ that would furnish a colourful and enterprising journalistic village during a weed base level.
This was pronounced by Arts Council Resident Director Rana Ajaz Mahmood while inaugurating a five-day media seminar on citizen journalism. The eventuality was jointly organized by Arts Council and Interactive Resource Centre during Rasheedia Auditorium Bahawalpur.
“The purpose of media is essential and wilful in winning a conflict of ideas by expanding a range of citizen journalism,” Aijaz Mahmood said.
He added, “This would enhance a overdo of a media outlets by utilising services of these journalists.”
He confirmed Bahawalpur Arts Council had undertaken a beginning to rivet masculine and womanlike students of several educational institutions to lift open awareness.
Innovative idea: ‘Citizen broadcasting need of a hour’
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 18th, 2017.
