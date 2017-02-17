LAHORE: A contributor of a private news channel was thrashed by a staff during Lahore General Hospital on Friday.
In a press statement, Lahore Health Reporters Association strongly cursed a ‘unprovoked’ conflict on Mian Naveed, who also serves as a corner secretary of a association.
“We reject this highhandedness by and on a interest of a LGH medical superintendent and demonstrate finish oneness with the dauntless journalist,” Health Reporters Association President Amir Malik was quoted as saying.
‘Unprovoked’ attack: TV contributor tormented during LGH
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 18th, 2017.
