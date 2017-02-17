Friday , 17 February 2017
More fatalities: Charing Cross blast genocide fee now 15

More fatalities: Charing Cross blast genocide fee now 15

More fatalities: Charing Cross blast genocide fee now 15
LAHORE: Another harmed plant of a Charing Cross self-murder bombing on Mall Road died during a Sir Ganga Raam Hospital on Friday, bringing a genocide fee to 15 after 4 days. Sources during a sanatorium pronounced a plant named Ali Raza was a protester during a proof called by chemists and medical store owners opposite a new amendments in drugs law. The male suffered critical injuries in a blast on Monday, that killed 13 people on a mark and left dozens some-more injured. Another plant certified during Ganga Ram Hospital had succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Ali, a proprietor of Ferozpur Road, remained certified to a complete caring section of Ganga Raam Hospital for 3 days before he died. His physique was handed over to his heirs for burial.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 18th, 2017.

