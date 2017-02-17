Friday , 17 February 2017
Army decimates 4 training camps of Jamaatul Ahrar on Pak-Afghan border

Stepping adult movement conflicting militants following a new call of apprehension conflicting a country, Pakistan Army broken 4 training camps of Jamaatul Ahrar, a breakaway coterie of a criminialized Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, on a Pakistan-Afghanistan limit late Friday night.

The outlawed organisation maintains protected havens conflicting a limit in Afghanistan.

According to sources, a terrorists were targeted on a conflicting side of a Mohmand and Khyber agencies.

The stay of Jamaatul Ahrar emissary commander Adil Bacha and a training devalue of a organisation was also decimated, sources said, adding that there were reports of casualties as well.

Kabul’s inaction conflicting terrorists contrast process of cross-border restraint: COAS

Thirteen people were killed and 85 harmed when a self-murder blast shook Lahore’s Mall Road on Monday. Jamaatul Ahrar had claimed shortcoming for a attack.

The movement came hours after army arch General Qamar Bajwa pronounced terrorists from Afghanistan were carrying out attacks in Pakistan with impunity, adding that “such militant activities and inaction conflicting them are testing the stream process of cross-border restraint”.

