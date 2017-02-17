Pakistan, Hong Kong: Pact sealed to equivocate double taxation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Hong Kong sealed a agreement on deterrence of double taxation and impediment of mercantile semblance with honour to taxes on income. The agreement was sealed by Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Masood Khalid and a Secretary for Financial Services and a Treasury, Professor K C Chan.
The agreement, once ratified, shall advantage people and companies operative in Pakistan and Hong Kong by providing safeguards opposite profitable double taxation on a incomes of a residents of both jurisdictions.
Under a agreement, double taxation will be avoided in any Pakistani taxation paid by Hong Kong companies and will be authorised as a credit opposite a taxation payable in Hong Kong on a same profits, theme to a supplies of a taxation laws of Hong Kong.
Likewise, for Pakistani companies, a taxation they compensate in Hong Kong will be authorised as a reduction from a taxation payable on a same income in Pakistan.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 18th, 2017.
