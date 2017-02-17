KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) posted a net distinction of Rs30 billion for a 6 months finished Dec 31, 2016, down 12% from a same duration of prior year on a behind of reduce sales value and roughly double scrutiny cost, pronounced a bourse filing on Friday.
In Jul-Dec 2015, OGDC’s gain were Rs34.20 billion.
Earnings per share fell to Rs6.98 in a half year of FY17 from Rs7.95 in a same half of prior year.
OGDC house of directors endorsed an halt money division of Rs1 per share. The desert will be paid to a shareholders whose names seem in a register of members on Mar 14, 2017. The pay-out is in further to a halt division already paid during a rate of Rs1.50 per share.
The company’s share cost forsaken 1.23%, or Rs1.96, to Rs156.55 with a volume of 581,500 shares during a Pakistan Stock Exchange.
Elixir Securities Deputy Head of Research Mubashir Anis Silat, in a post-result report, pronounced a movement in net gain emanated from increasing handling output and higher-than-estimated scrutiny and prospecting costs, that were equivalent by a reduce effective taxation rate of 22%.
Operating losses rose 7% to Rs28.35 billion in Jul-Dec 2016 compared with Rs26.56 billion in a analogous duration of prior year.
Exploration and prospecting output doubled to Rs8.18 billion from Rs4.71 billion.
The association paid Rs10.49 billion in taxation on profit, that was 24% reduce than Rs13.87 billion in a analogous duration of prior year.
Net sales, in rupee terms, fell 6% to Rs81.08 billion in Jul-Dec 2016 opposite Rs86.18 billion in a same half final year.
Other income softened to Rs9.30 billion from Rs8.29 billion. Finance cost forsaken to Rs815.24 million from Rs832.65 million.
OGDC’s gain dump 12% on aloft scrutiny cost
KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) posted a net distinction of Rs30 billion for a 6 months finished Dec 31, 2016, down 12% from a same duration of prior year on a behind of reduce sales value and roughly double scrutiny cost, pronounced a bourse filing on Friday.
In Jul-Dec 2015, OGDC’s gain were Rs34.20 billion.
Earnings per share fell to Rs6.98 in a half year of FY17 from Rs7.95 in a same half of prior year.
OGDC house of directors endorsed an halt money division of Rs1 per share. The desert will be paid to a shareholders whose names seem in a register of members on Mar 14, 2017. The pay-out is in further to a halt division already paid during a rate of Rs1.50 per share.
The company’s share cost forsaken 1.23%, or Rs1.96, to Rs156.55 with a volume of 581,500 shares during a Pakistan Stock Exchange.
Elixir Securities Deputy Head of Research Mubashir Anis Silat, in a post-result report, pronounced a movement in net gain emanated from increasing handling output and higher-than-estimated scrutiny and prospecting costs, that were equivalent by a reduce effective taxation rate of 22%.
Operating losses rose 7% to Rs28.35 billion in Jul-Dec 2016 compared with Rs26.56 billion in a analogous duration of prior year.
Exploration and prospecting output doubled to Rs8.18 billion from Rs4.71 billion.
The association paid Rs10.49 billion in taxation on profit, that was 24% reduce than Rs13.87 billion in a analogous duration of prior year.
Net sales, in rupee terms, fell 6% to Rs81.08 billion in Jul-Dec 2016 opposite Rs86.18 billion in a same half final year.
Other income softened to Rs9.30 billion from Rs8.29 billion. Finance cost forsaken to Rs815.24 million from Rs832.65 million.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 18th, 2017.
Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Pakistan, Hong Kong: Pact sealed to equivocate ...
February 17, 2017
Mills acquire billions by offered sugarine to ...
February 17, 2017
Love Actually sequel’s initial cinema are out!
February 17, 2017
Floods means sight pile-up nearby eastern Saudi ...
February 17, 2017