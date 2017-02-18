Saturday , 18 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » From 6am to: 11pm Movement of complicated vehicles banned

From 6am to: 11pm Movement of complicated vehicles banned

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 18, 2017 In Showbiz 0
From 6am to: 11pm Movement of complicated vehicles banned
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

KARACHI: Stern transformation will be taken opposite a transformation of complicated vehicles in a city during day light.

This was motionless on Friday in a assembly hold during a commissioner bureau between Karachi commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Sindh ride apportion Nasir Husain Shah and trade DIG Ejaz Shaikh. According to a press statement, there will be a anathema on a transformation of complicated vehicles in a city from 6am compartment 11pm.

The crackdown opposite a transformation of such vehicles will start from Feb 20. Meanwhile, another assembly is scheduled on Sunday, according to a orator of a commissioner office, about heightening a anathema on a transformation of complicated vehicles in a city during a mentioned time until a ongoing construction work in a city does not end.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 18th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Sehwan bleeds: Mourning a dead, nursing a wounded
Sehwan blast: Victims sent opposite Sindh for treatment
Syndicate meeting: Members to give opinion on FUUAST VC’s piracy charges
Sehwan doctors remember scenes of horror
A day after tragedy: Rangers, military kill 27 ‘hardcore’ terrorists
Fake drugs: SHC seeks news on medicine granted to prisons
Car bombing outward Judges’ housing formidable in Turkey
Officials acknowledge to confidence lapse, demur in pinning blame
In solidarity: Lawyers criticism courts to criticism Sehwan attack
From 6am to: 11pm Movement of complicated vehicles banned
OGDC’s gain dump 12% on aloft scrutiny cost
Army decimates 4 training camps of Jamaatul Ahrar on Pak-Afghan border

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions