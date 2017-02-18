Saturday , 18 February 2017
Fake drugs: SHC seeks news on medicine granted to prisons

Fake drugs: SHC seeks news on medicine granted to prisons
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has sought reports from a provincial health and buying departments per a sustenance of medical comforts to prisons opposite a range following a deaths of 7 prisoners due to forged medicines.

Judicial sources told The Express Tribune that a SHC monitoring decider for prisons, Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, was conducting an exploration into a miss of medical comforts and sustenance of forged medicines to a prisons, where during slightest 7 prisoners had died during diagnosis due to expenditure of feign medicine. They pronounced that a monitoring decider destined both a secretaries to contention their reports per accessibility of medical comforts and medicines to prisons opposite a province.

The sources pronounced a monitoring decider also destined a endangered district and sessions judges to contention their reports per accessibility of such comforts during a prisons, where 7 prisoners died during diagnosis allegedly after expenditure of forged medicines in new months.

The sources pronounced 38 samples of medicines had also been performed from a jails and sent for laboratory testing.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 18th, 2017.

