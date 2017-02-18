Saturday , 18 February 2017
Syndicate meeting: Members to give opinion on FUUAST VC’s piracy charges

KARACHI: University of Karachi’s (KU) initial associate event commenced on Friday underneath a organisation of a new vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan.

The associate authorized a mins of a prior associate assembly that was hold on Dec 29 final year underneath a organisation of a afterwards VC Prof Dr Muhammad Qaiser. The mins were authorized along with a doing news on a resolutions.

The hermetic news of Prof Dr Sulaiman Muhammad who is a VC of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology was non-stop in a meeting. However, it was motionless to yield a copies of a news to a members so that they might give their opinions on it.

Dr Sulaiman is confronting charges for plagiarizing a topic for his PhD from KU. The rough review reports in a cases of Dr Shahnaz Ghazi, Dr Obaid Khan, Dr Naeem Qureshi, Dr Zahid Ali Zahidi and Dr Shaheen Khan will be sent to a piracy cabinet and a cabinet will follow their due routine according to a piracy policy.

Approval, in principle, was accorded to boost a volume of lease collected from a bank branches and booths during a varsity, however, it was motionless that a new agreement will be prepared for display before a cabinet after authorised vetting.

Meanwhile, financial assistance for a family of slain partner highbrow Dr Waheedur Rehman was also approved. According to a financial assistance package, Rs50,000 per month will be given to a family of a defunct for twelve years.

Approval for extenuation usually non-practicing stipend was also given to comparison medical officer of a varsity Dr Nadeemuz Zaman. Meanwhile, Muhammad Akbar’s appointment on budgeted post during directorate of earthy preparation of a varsity was also approved.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 18th, 2017.

Syndicate meeting: Members to give opinion on FUUAST VC's piracy charges
