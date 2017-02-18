Saturday , 18 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » In solidarity: Lawyers criticism courts to criticism Sehwan attack

In solidarity: Lawyers criticism courts to criticism Sehwan attack

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 18, 2017 In Sports 0
In solidarity: Lawyers criticism courts to criticism Sehwan attack
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

KARACHI: The authorised companionship once again boycotted authorised record in a capital on Friday to reject a militant conflict on a tabernacle of Sufi saint Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan, that killed 88 devotees and harmed many some-more on Thursday.

A day earlier, they had stayed divided from courts as partial of their national criticism to reject a conflict on a outpost transporting judges in Peshawar on Wednesday.

Instead of appearing in courts to beg their cases, members of a Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) hold a ubiquitous physique meeting, in that they voiced grave regard over a detriment of changed lives. “The bar organisation strongly condemns a heartless self-murder explosve conflict on a tabernacle of a Lal Shahbaz Qalandar where during slightest 76 people have been massacred and 250 injured, including women and children,” pronounced a association’s boss Shahab Sarki in a corner resolution.

“This bar organisation is serve of a perspective that a provincial as good as sovereign governments and other confidence agencies have been invariably unwell to strengthen a lives of a trusting and overpowered citizens,” he said.

He demanded a authorities yield sufficient and foolproof confidence to educational, and eremite institutions, as good as mosques and shrines in a country, so that lives of a open could be protected, adding that a culprits contingency be brought to justice.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 18th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Sehwan bleeds: Mourning a dead, nursing a wounded
Sehwan blast: Victims sent opposite Sindh for treatment
Syndicate meeting: Members to give opinion on FUUAST VC’s piracy charges
Sehwan doctors remember scenes of horror
A day after tragedy: Rangers, military kill 27 ‘hardcore’ terrorists
Fake drugs: SHC seeks news on medicine granted to prisons
Car bombing outward Judges’ housing formidable in Turkey
Officials acknowledge to confidence lapse, demur in pinning blame
In solidarity: Lawyers criticism courts to criticism Sehwan attack
From 6am to: 11pm Movement of complicated vehicles banned
OGDC’s gain dump 12% on aloft scrutiny cost
Army decimates 4 training camps of Jamaatul Ahrar on Pak-Afghan border

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions