KARACHI: Nearly all Sindh supervision officials acknowledge to a confidence relapse that authorised a self-murder bomber to enter a jam-packed tabernacle of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan on Thursday dusk and kill 88 people though no one is prepared to pin a blame.
“There was no correct security,” certified Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, though explaining since a arrangements were so bad during a country’s largest tabernacle where thousands of people revisit any weekend. The same response came from Hyderabad commissioner Shahid Parvez and Hyderabad DIG Khadim Hussain Rind.
A polite multitude activist, Mustafa Meerani, who lives in Sehwan, claimed there was frequency any security. “As per military records, 20 policemen were on avocation for a tabernacle confidence though usually 3 were deputed,” he said.
Following a issue of 9/11 and a call of apprehension that strike Pakistan, Sindh’s Auqaf dialect commissioned dual walkthrough gates – one any during Golden Gate and Qadeem Alam Gah, he said, adding they are now fibbing idle for a final 5 years. “The devotees omit a walkthrough gates since there is no correct complement to safeguard security,” he said.
Local officials are operative in connivance with a Auqaf dialect and a police, perplexing to packet income during a cost of security, claimed a internal publisher Mujahid Shah. “If there were walkthrough gates and steel detectors, a self-murder bomber would not have entered a dhamaal area,” he said, referring to a Abdullah Shah Ghazi mazaar occurrence in 2010 when confidence stopped a bomber during a opening gate.
“May God save people during a time of a annual urs when 200,000 to 300,000 people accumulate though going by confidence checks,” he said. Around 5,000 to 6,000 cops are deployed during a time of a annual entertainment to conduct a crowd, he said. Even outward a dhamaal area, grill waiters are seen portion food. There is no confidence check for vehicles that can be parked nearby Golden Gate.
Plans entertainment dust
Former Auqaf apportion Abdul Haseeb Khan, who has served as a apportion of this dialect twice, told The Express Tribune that a comprehensives confidence devise was devised by his dialect in 2008 on a orders of Pakistan Peoples Party personality Asif Ali Zardari. There were skeleton to implement complicated walkthrough gates, CCTV cameras and steel detectors though a devise is entertainment dust, he said. “Around Rs1.25 billion were allocated for a renovation, repairs and confidence of this shrine, though this plan is in limbo,” he said.
Currently, there is no apportion for this dialect and a assign lies with a arch minister. MPA Syed Ghulam Shah Jillani, who was recently relieved from his post as a apportion for Auqaf, concurred a confidence lapse. He afterwards shifted a shortcoming to a internal administration and a police.
“We have zero to do with security. This dialect has singular resources,” he said. When asked where a millions of rupees generated from a tabernacle of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar go, he said, “The volume is utilized by a mazaar committee.” The restoration works on a tabernacle was a sovereign supervision plan and Sindh has no purpose in it, he insisted.
Security arrangements final week
During a revisit to a tabernacle a week before a attack, a area was heavily rhythmical by policemen. One sat outward on a precarious aged chair, eyeing passersby and a other weakly hung on to a steel embankment and stopped group wanting entrance. Strangely enough, women were checked some-more entirely than men.
To a left of a embankment sat a womanlike military officer in a curtained area. She patted down women entering a tabernacle from a waist adult and rifled by their bags. In contrariety to this, a group perceived a brief pat down. Every chairman entering a shrine’s premises was searching, regardless of either they had only stepped out for a impulse or were entering for a initial time. Surprisingly, these despotic confidence measures were absent on Thursday.
With additional stating by Siham Basir
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 18th, 2017.
