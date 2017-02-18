Saturday , 18 February 2017
US Ambassador gifts Somalian President

US Ambassador gifts Somalian President “Make Somalia Great Again” cap. PHOTO: TWITTER

The United States clearly wants newly-elected Somalian boss to make a nation “great again.”

Interestingly, US Ambassador Stephen Schwartz recently met Somalian boss Mohamed Abdullahi ‘Farmajo’ Mohamed and means him a Trump-inspired shawl temperament a difference “Make Somalia Great Again”.

“Make America Great Again” was US President Donald Trump’s debate aphorism and has reached iconic standing since. The splendid red caps were a distinguished underline during Trump rallies.

Trump: a how and a why

For a Somalian chronicle of a cap, a red was transposed with a light blue and white. The Somalian personality tweeted a design of a top as did a Twitter comment of a US Embassy in Mogadishu.

US-Somalian tactful family restarted final year after a 25 year mangle in ties. Aug Schwartz became a initial envoy to a nation in a entertain of a century after Somalia’s supervision most collapsed in 1991.

Come behind America

Mohamed who served as clamp boss of Somalia for 8 months in 2011 and 2012, was inaugurated as Somalia’s 9th boss on Feb 8. He insincere bureau on Thursday.

This article creatively seemed on RT.

 

 

