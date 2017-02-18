US Ambassador gifts Somalian President “Make Somalia Great Again” cap. PHOTO: TWITTER
The United States clearly wants newly-elected Somalian boss to make a nation “great again.”
Interestingly, US Ambassador Stephen Schwartz recently met Somalian boss Mohamed Abdullahi ‘Farmajo’ Mohamed and means him a Trump-inspired shawl temperament a difference “Make Somalia Great Again”.
US Ambassador gifts Somalian President “Make Somalia Great Again” cap. PHOTO: TWITTER
“Make America Great Again” was US President Donald Trump’s debate aphorism and has reached iconic standing since. The splendid red caps were a distinguished underline during Trump rallies.
Trump: a how and a why
For a Somalian chronicle of a cap, a red was transposed with a light blue and white. The Somalian personality tweeted a design of a top as did a Twitter comment of a US Embassy in Mogadishu.
Waxaan la kulmay Danjiraha Mareykanka ee Soomaaliya Mudane Stephan Schwartz oo aan kala hadlay gurmadka abaaraha iyo amniga. pic.twitter.com/I3FYMvhoC8
— Mohamed A. Farmaajo (@M_Farmaajo) February 17, 2017
Waxaan la kulmay Danjiraha Mareykanka ee Soomaaliya Mudane Stephan Schwartz oo aan kala hadlay gurmadka abaaraha iyo amniga. pic.twitter.com/I3FYMvhoC8
— Mohamed A. Farmaajo (@M_Farmaajo) February 17, 2017
US2SOM Amb Schwartz had a cultivatable mtng w Pres Farmaajo 2day + presented a Pres with a top “MAKE SOM GREAT AGAIN” https://t.co/rXHgpWFp pic.twitter.com/EWFdrRipv3
— U.S. Mission-Somalia (@US2SOMALIA) February 17, 2017
US2SOM Amb Schwartz had a cultivatable mtng w Pres Farmaajo 2day + presented a Pres with a top “MAKE SOM GREAT AGAIN” https://t.co/rXHgpWFp pic.twitter.com/EWFdrRipv3
— U.S. Mission-Somalia (@US2SOMALIA) February 17, 2017
US-Somalian tactful family restarted final year after a 25 year mangle in ties. Aug Schwartz became a initial envoy to a nation in a entertain of a century after Somalia’s supervision most collapsed in 1991.
Come behind America
Mohamed who served as clamp boss of Somalia for 8 months in 2011 and 2012, was inaugurated as Somalia’s 9th boss on Feb 8. He insincere bureau on Thursday.
This article creatively seemed on RT.
Read full story
February 18, 2017
Somalian boss receives Trump-inspired top from US amabassdor
US Ambassador gifts Somalian President “Make Somalia Great Again” cap. PHOTO: TWITTER
The United States clearly wants newly-elected Somalian boss to make a nation “great again.”
Interestingly, US Ambassador Stephen Schwartz recently met Somalian boss Mohamed Abdullahi ‘Farmajo’ Mohamed and means him a Trump-inspired shawl temperament a difference “Make Somalia Great Again”.
US Ambassador gifts Somalian President “Make Somalia Great Again” cap. PHOTO: TWITTER
“Make America Great Again” was US President Donald Trump’s debate aphorism and has reached iconic standing since. The splendid red caps were a distinguished underline during Trump rallies.
Trump: a how and a why
For a Somalian chronicle of a cap, a red was transposed with a light blue and white. The Somalian personality tweeted a design of a top as did a Twitter comment of a US Embassy in Mogadishu.
US-Somalian tactful family restarted final year after a 25 year mangle in ties. Aug Schwartz became a initial envoy to a nation in a entertain of a century after Somalia’s supervision most collapsed in 1991.
Come behind America
Mohamed who served as clamp boss of Somalia for 8 months in 2011 and 2012, was inaugurated as Somalia’s 9th boss on Feb 8. He insincere bureau on Thursday.
This article creatively seemed on RT.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Thousands of Filipino Catholics impetus opposite genocide ...
February 18, 2017
Qatar Open: Pliskova, Wozniacki to play in ...
February 18, 2017
Syndicate meeting: Members to give opinion ...
February 18, 2017
Fake drugs: SHC seeks news on medicine ...
February 18, 2017